Kimberly-Clark Announces $10 Million Commitment to Support Wisconsin's Fox Valley Tornado Relief and Recovery

Multi-year investment will support relief, recovery and long-term resilience across the community where the company was founded more than 150 years ago

DALLAS, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ: KMB) today announced a $10 million commitment over the next three years to support the long-term relief, recovery and resilience of the Fox Valley region of Wisconsin following the devastating tornadoes that impacted the area.

The commitment represents one of the largest community investments in the company's history and reflects Kimberly-Clark's enduring connection to Neenah where the company was founded in 1872.

"Neenah is our hometown," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark. "The people of the Fox Valley made Kimberly-Clark the company it is today. As the community begins the difficult journey of recovery, we are committed to working alongside our neighbors, community partners, and fellow businesses to help the Fox Valley emerge stronger than ever."

Kimberly-Clark is working closely with local leaders, nonprofit organizations, government officials, and other stakeholders to help address both immediate and long-term recovery needs. This includes identifying strategic partners and opportunities where the company's support can have the greatest impact. Funding will be distributed over three years to help ensure resources remain available for long-term recovery and resilience initiatives.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

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SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation