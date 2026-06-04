Goodnites® Partners with U.S Pro Soccer Captain Tim Ream to Help Destigmatize Childhood Bedwetting

Why This Partnership Matters: One in Six Children Experience Bedwetting

Bedwetting is common, affecting approximately 1 in 6 children, ages 3–12, yet many children who experience it can feel isolated and ashamed. Ream experienced bedwetting until age 11, but it didn't stop him from becoming a professional athlete competing at the highest level of international soccer.

"I'm partnering with Goodnites because I know firsthand that bedwetting doesn't define you or your future," said Tim Ream. "It was tough, but it taught me resilience. Today, as a father, I want to share my story to let children know they are not alone. Bedwetting is not a reflection of who they are and doesn't have to keep them from going after their dreams."

Campaign Details: "To My Younger Self"

Ream is featured in the brand's new multimedia campaign chronicling his journey from a child navigating bedwetting to a celebrated professional athlete and emphasizes that even though bedwetting feels overwhelming when you're little, it does not define who you will become. Watch Ream speak to his younger self here: https://youtu.be/ZKsPcxo8Xl4.

"What Tim Ream says to his younger self matters because it's real. He's lived it, and now he's using his platform to remind kids that bedwetting is common and that they can still be confident and pursue their dreams," said Dan Jackson, North America Vice President & General Manager for Child Care.

Goodnites Brand Mission: Support Beyond the Product

Goodnites has always supported families navigating childhood bedwetting, and this partnership deepens our mission to support not just nighttime needs, but children's confidence and dreams. Through this partnership, Goodnites, the brand that offers nighttime protection against bedwetting accidents, continues to support families navigating bedwetting with products and resources that promote confidence and emotional well-being.

Follow @goodnites on Instagram and Facebook, and @goodnitesbrand on TikTok to learn more.

1Youth Pant Category Share Data

About Goodnites

Goodnites, part of Kimberly–Clark, is the #1 Nighttime Underwear 1 brand founded in 1994 that is focused on helping children, teens and families navigate bedwetting. Beyond being a trusted brand that offers nighttime solutions, the Goodnites website provides educational resources, guidance for caregivers and community outreach aimed at reducing stigma and focuses on children's well–being. Goodnites brand partners with expert organizations and is available nationwide through major retailers and online; more at http://goodnites.com/en-us.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit https://www.kimberly-clark.com/en-us/.

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SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation