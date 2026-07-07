Kimberly-Clark to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Results on August 4, 2026

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Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Jul 07, 2026, 16:15 ET

DALLAS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) will issue its second quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, August 4.  A press release and supplemental materials will be issued at approximately 6:30 a.m. EDT.

Kimberly-Clark management will then host a live Q&A session with analysts beginning at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

The earnings release, supplemental materials, and Kimberly-Clark's Q&A session can be accessed at Kimberly-Clark - Investor Relations. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event through the same website.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

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SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation

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