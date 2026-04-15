Kimberly-Clark Announces Post-Closing Organizational Structure and Identifies Key Leadership

DALLAS, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly‑Clark Corporation (NASDAQ: KMB) today announced the organizational structure and key leadership that will become effective upon completion of its pending acquisition of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE). The organizational structure, roles, and responsibilities reflect the fast-and-lean, balanced matrix approach that has built strong operating momentum at Kimberly-Clark since implementing its Powering Care strategy two years ago.

"We are excited to name the leadership team that will guide us forward to create a new kind of health and wellness company poised to raise the standard of care for billions of consumers across every stage of life," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kimberly‑Clark. "Our team was selected after a thorough and thoughtful process and reflects leaders with the right blend of experience, capabilities, and technical expertise to unlock the full potential of our combined portfolio, iconic brands, and talented people. Our structure is designed to align our teams around a shared mindset of ownership, agility, and speed. Markets will own the business end-to-end with the functions bringing our best capabilities to the markets – at speed – to help them win. Together, we will bring our global might to the local fight and drive durable, repeatable growth that will capitalize on the generational opportunity we have ahead."

Organizational Structure and Key Leadership

After close, the combined company will operate with four business segments, each driving a focus on winning in its local markets:

North America, a business generating approximately $18.0 billion 1 in sales annually;

in sales annually; Asia Pacific Focus Markets, which will include Greater China, Australia / New Zealand, South Korea, and Indonesia, generating approximately $4.3 billion 1 in annual sales;

in annual sales; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), with approximately $5.0 billion 1 in annual sales; and

in annual sales; and Enterprise Markets, which will include Latin America (including Brazil), India, Southeast Asia markets, and Japan, generating approximately $4.3 billion1 in annual sales.

As previously announced, Mr. Hsu will continue to serve as Chairman and CEO of the combined company. The following future leaders will report directly to Mr. Hsu:

Russ Torres, Group President and Chief Operations Officer

Nelson Urdaneta, Chief Financial Officer

Stacey Valy Panayiotou, Chief Human Resources Officer

Jeff Melucci, Chief Strategy, Business Development and Administrative Officer

John Carmichael, President North America

Katy Chen, President Asia Pacific Focus Markets

Carlton Lawson, President EMEA

"Today is an important milestone that demonstrates the tremendous progress we have been making to ensure we hit the ground running on Day 1," said Russ Torres, President and Chief Operating Officer of Kimberly-Clark, and Head of the Integration Management Office. "The work of more than 30 workstreams across the integration team has identified our biggest growth and efficiency opportunities as well as the sequencing of priorities following transaction close. We are organizing to bring the best capabilities to the markets at speed and focus on the places where we can unlock significant value creation."

The following leaders will report to Mr. Torres:

Anindya Dasgupta, President Enterprise Markets

Carlos De Jesus, Chief Growth Officer

Craig Slavtcheff, Chief Research & Development Officer

Tamera Fenske, Chief Supply Chain Officer

Michael Wondrasch, Chief Consumer Growth Technology Officer

Francesco Tinto, Chief Information and Global Business Services Officer

The leadership team for the combined company will also include:

Leonardo Curado, General Manager LATAM, who will report to Mr. Dasgupta

Jonathan Halvorson, Chief Marketing Officer, who will report to Mr. De Jesus

Grant McGee, General Counsel, Russell Dyer, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Alan Ross, Head of Strategy, who will report to Mr. Melucci

Full biographies for the post-closing key leadership members are available on the transaction website: leadinghealthandwellness.com.

Mr. Hsu continued, "K-C and Kenvue have a talented and dedicated group of leaders at both companies. I am grateful to those leaders who will be transitioning from their roles at closing for their contributions and for the important role they continue to play in driving business momentum as we bring our companies together."

The transaction remains on track to close in the second half of 2026, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other remaining customary closing conditions.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Kimberly-Clark. There can be no assurance that these future events will occur as anticipated or that our results will be as estimated. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update them. The assumptions used as a basis for the forward-looking statements include many estimates that, among other things, depend on many factors outside our control, including risks and uncertainties around the pending Kenvue acquisition (including the risk that the anticipated benefits and synergies of the acquisition may not be realized when expected or at all, the terms and scope of the expected financing in connection with the acquisition may prove to be less favorable than currently expected, that the acquisition may not be completed in a timely matter or at all and the risk of litigation related to the acquisition). The factors described under Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, or in our other SEC filings, among others, could cause our future results to differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. Other factors not presently known to us or that we presently consider immaterial could also affect our business operations and financial results.

1 Represents the combined net sales of Kimberly-Clark and Kenvue for fiscal year 2025, as reported in each company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, recast to reflect the estimated impact of the new proposed segment structure.

[KMB-F] [KMB-C]

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Christopher Jakubik, CFA

[email protected]

Media Relations:

Kyrsten Aspegren

[email protected]

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SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation