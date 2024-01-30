Kimberly-Clark Appoints Grant McGee as Senior Vice President and General Counsel

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) announced the appointment of Grant McGee to senior vice president and general counsel, effective Feb. 1. He will report to Jeff Melucci, who is expanding his enterprise responsibilities as chief business and transformation officer. McGee will also become a member of Kimberly-Clark's executive leadership team.

McGee rejoins Kimberly-Clark from American Airlines, where he served as vice president, deputy general counsel and corporate secretary. Before that, he served in various roles of increasing responsibility at Kimberly-Clark from 2015 to 2022.

"We are fortunate that Grant is returning to Kimberly-Clark," said Chairman and CEO Mike Hsu. "He is already a well-known and well-respected leader at our company. He has the depth of legal and enterprise experience needed to serve as general counsel, and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to accelerate the next phase of our growth strategy."

"Kimberly-Clark has a clear, purpose-led growth agenda," said McGee. "I'm looking forward to working with Mike, Jeff, and the rest of our teams around the world to bring that purpose to life for the benefit of our consumers and stakeholders."

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

KMB-C

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation