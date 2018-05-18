Kimberly-Clark Awards $1.2 Million in Bright Futures College Scholarships

Marking its 26th year, the Bright Futures program provides scholarship grants worth up to $20,000, or $5,000 per school year, for full-time students attending accredited colleges and universities. Since its inception, the program has awarded over $40 million in scholarships to more than 2,000 students.

"Each year, the selection committee for the Bright Futures scholarship program is impressed by the deep commitment to academic excellence and community service demonstrated by these students," said Tom Falk, chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark. "We believe these scholarships are an important investment in our next generation of leaders, and we are proud to help these young people take the next step as they pursue their goals."

The average GPA for this year's scholarship class is 3.96, and awardees will attend such top colleges and universities as Brown University, Duke University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, the University of Wisconsin and Yale University. Past scholarship recipients have gone on to pursue successful careers in medicine, education, the armed forces and engineering.

"I grew up inspired by the work of my father, and today, I'm proud that I have an opportunity to work with him at Kimberly-Clark and give back to the company that helped me to earn my degree from the University of Wisconsin," said Levi Vandenboogart, a 2008 Bright Futures scholarship recipient who is now Lead Scientist for Kimberly-Clark on its adult and feminine care brands. "The support made a big difference for me, and I know it will for this year's class of scholars as they work to achieve their dreams."

About the Kimberly-Clark Foundation

Established in 1952, the Kimberly-Clark Foundation is the charitable arm of Kimberly-Clark Corporation and is dedicated to supporting and strengthening families around the world.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 146-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

