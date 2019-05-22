Kimberly-Clark Awards 20 Bright Futures College Scholarships To Local Students

NEENAH, Wis., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation today announced the recipients of its 2019 Bright Futures Scholarship Program. In Neenah, headquarters of Kimberly-Clark's North America Consumer Business, college scholarships have been awarded to the following high school seniors:

Krista Baumgartner , Neenah High School , daughter of Steve and Cindy Baumgartner , who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – Madison .

, , daughter of , who plans to attend the – . John Benz , Tesla Engineering High School, son of Rich and Naomi Benz , who plans to attend Michigan Technological University .

, Tesla Engineering High School, son of , who plans to attend . Isaiah Dollevoet , Kimberly High School , son of Tim and Stacy Dollevoet , who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – Madison .

, , son of , who plans to attend the – . Paige Dollevoet , Freedom High School, daughter of Mark and Tracy Dollevoet , who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – Madison .

, Freedom High School, daughter of , who plans to attend the – . Grace Eggleston , Kaukauna High School, daughter of Michael and Jennie Eggleston , who plans to attend the University of St. Thomas .

, Kaukauna High School, daughter of , who plans to attend the . Mike Garrity , Appleton North High School, son of Donna and Mick Garrity and Wendy and Jon Suprise , who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – Madison .

, Appleton North High School, son of and , who plans to attend the – . Joe Georger , Appleton West High School, son of Bill and Jill Georger , who plans to attend Washington University in St. Louis .

, Appleton West High School, son of , who plans to attend in . Cameron Haen , Neenah High School , daughter of Keith Haen , who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – Madison .

, , daughter of , who plans to attend the – . Edward Hansen , Oshkosh North High School, son of Kandra and Richard Hansen , who plans to attend the University of Minnesota: Twin Cities .

, Oshkosh North High School, son of , who plans to attend the . Jack Hilt , Oshkosh North High School, son of Ronald and Kristy Hilt , who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – Madison .

, Oshkosh North High School, son of , who plans to attend the – . Michael Kerwin , St. Mary Catholic High School, son of Alyssa Dudkowski and Phillip Kerwin , who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – Madison .

, St. Mary Catholic High School, son of and , who plans to attend the – . Jacinta Lehner , St. Mary Catholic High School, daughter of David and Catherine Lehner , who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – Platteville .

, St. Mary Catholic High School, daughter of , who plans to attend the – . Kaitlin Merwin , Chilton High School , daughter of Tim and Karen Merwin , who plans to attend the University of Minnesota: Twin Cities .

, , daughter of , who plans to attend the . Alexis Montour , Hortonville High School, daughter of James and Nicole Montour , who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – River Falls .

, Hortonville High School, daughter of , who plans to attend the – . Adalia Ortiz, Neenah High School , daughter of Joel and Dawn Ortiz , who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – Superior.

, daughter of , who plans to attend the – Superior. Lukas Pinkerton , Oshkosh North High School, son of Mark and Jody Pinkerton , who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – Madison .

, Oshkosh North High School, son of , who plans to attend the – . Ryan Schmidt , Appleton East High School, son of Stephen and Dana Schmidt , who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – Platteville .

, Appleton East High School, son of , who plans to attend the – . Grayson Schroeder , Neenah High School , son of Tina and Greg Schroeder , who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – Madison .

, , son of , who plans to attend the – . Frank Slavinsky , Neenah High School , son of John and Maryann Slavinsky , who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin – Madison .

, , son of , who plans to attend the – . Vanessa Underhill , Neenah High School , daughter of Rick and Diane Underhill , who plans to attend the University of Minnesota: Twin Cities .

"We are proud to recognize these outstanding students with a 2019 Bright Futures scholarship award," said Kim Underhill, President of Kimberly-Clark's North America Consumer Business. "We are pleased to support their pursuit of higher education and wish them the best for their continued academic success."

Marking its 27th year, the Bright Futures program is administered by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation and awards college scholarships to children of Kimberly-Clark employees across North America. Recipients are selected based on academic achievement, leadership, work experience and involvement in extracurricular activities.

Each scholarship is worth up to $20,000 ($5,000 per year for up to four years) for full-time students studying at accredited colleges and universities. This year, scholarships totaling $920,000 were awarded to 46 students across the United States and Canada. Since its inception, the program has granted over $42 million in scholarships to more than 2,100 students.

This year's awardees will attend top colleges and universities such as Boston University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, Wesleyan University and the University of Wisconsin. Past scholarship recipients have gone on to pursue successful careers in medicine, education, the armed forces and engineering.

About the Kimberly-Clark Foundation

The Kimberly-Clark Foundation is the charitable arm of Kimberly-Clark Corporation and is dedicated to supporting and strengthening families around the world. For more information, visit http://www.kimberly-clark.com/ourcompany/community/kc_foundation.aspx.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 147-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

