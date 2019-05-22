Kimberly-Clark Awards Bright Futures Scholarships to 46 College-Bound Students

DALLAS, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark today announced it has awarded $920,000 in Bright Futures College Scholarships to 46 children of Kimberly-Clark employees across North America. The high school seniors were selected on the basis of academic achievement, leadership, work experience and extracurricular activities.

Now in its 27th year, the Bright Futures program provides scholarship grants worth up to $20,000, or $5,000 per school year, for full-time students attending accredited colleges and universities. The program is administered by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation and since its inception has awarded $42 million in scholarships to more than 2,100 students.

"We are proud to present these Bright Futures college scholarships to the class of 2019 in recognition of their many accomplishments," said Jenny Lewis, vice president of the Kimberly-Clark Foundation. "We salute these outstanding students and wish them the best as they pursue their dreams in higher education."

This year's awardees will attend top colleges and universities such as Boston University, the Georgia Institute of Technology, Wesleyan University and the University of Wisconsin. Past scholarship recipients have gone on to pursue successful careers in medicine, education, the armed forces and engineering.

Click here for more information on this year's award recipients.

About the Kimberly-Clark Foundation

The Kimberly-Clark Foundation is the charitable arm of Kimberly-Clark Corporation and is dedicated to supporting and strengthening families around the world. For more information, visit http://www.kimberly-clark.com/ourcompany/community/kc_foundation.aspx.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 147-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/Kimberly_Clark_RGB_Blue_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark

Related Links

http://kimberly-clark.com

