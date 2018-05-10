Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend

DALLAS, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share. The dividend is payable on July 3, 2018, to stockholders of record on June 8, 2018.

This represents the 46th consecutive year that Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend and the 84th straight year that the company has paid a dividend to shareholders.