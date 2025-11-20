Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Nov 20, 2025, 16:10 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ: KMB) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.26 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on January 5, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2025.

Kimberly-Clark has paid a dividend for 91 consecutive years and has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

The company also announced that it will hold its next annual shareholder meeting on May 14, 2026.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries and territories. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, Goodnites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. Our company's purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World. We are committed to using sustainable practices designed to support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and enable our business to thrive for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and learn more about the company's more than 150-year history of innovation, visit the Kimberly-Clark website

[KMB-F]

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/Kimberly_Clark_v1_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Kimberly-Clark Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results, Updates 2025 Outlook

Kimberly-Clark Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results, Updates 2025 Outlook

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Nasdaq: KMB) today reported third quarter 2025 results driven by resilient consumer demand for the company's brands, the...
Thinx Supports Teens by Giving Away Free Period Products to Girls' Teams

Thinx Supports Teens by Giving Away Free Period Products to Girls' Teams

Thinx, Inc., a leading reusable period underwear brand, is launching the "Thinx Leakproof MVP Giveaway" to help teens feel supported during...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Retail

Retail

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Paper, Forest Products & Containers

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics