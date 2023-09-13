Kimberly-Clark Elects Deeptha Khanna to its Board of Directors

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

13 Sep, 2023

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) today announced that Deeptha Khanna has been elected to its board of directors effective immediately. In connection with the election, Kimberly-Clark's board size will be increased from 12 to 13, and Ms. Khanna will be appointed to serve on the board's Audit Committee.

"We are thrilled to have Deeptha join our board," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark. "She brings a wealth of experience in strategy and transformation, innovation, and M&A. Her deep international expertise in CPG and the health sector will provide invaluable perspective to executing our growth strategy and delivering our purpose of Better Care for a Better World."

Ms. Khanna is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Business Leader, Personal Health, for Royal Philips, a health technology company, a position she has held since 2020, while serving on the company's Executive Committee. Prior to joining Philips, she held positions of increasing responsibility at Johnson & Johnson, including Global President, Skin Health and Office of Marketing Value, from 2019 to 2020; Global President, Baby Care, from 2017 to 2019; and Vice President, Baby Care, Asia Pacific and Global Emerging Markets, from 2015 to 2017. Prior to joining Johnson & Johnson, Ms. Khanna also worked at Procter & Gamble beginning in 1998.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries.  Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them.  Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries.  We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

