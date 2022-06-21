Kimberly-Clark Named One of the Top 75 Companies for Executive Women by Seramount for the Sixth Consecutive Year

DALLAS, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark today announced that it was named one of the Top 75 Companies for Executive Women by Seramount for the sixth consecutive year. The list recognizes U.S.-based corporations that champion women's advancement in leadership roles, with a focus on succession planning, gender pay parity, benefits programs and flexible work policies.

"I'm proud that Kimberly-Clark has been named once again as a top employer for senior-level women," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark. "This recognition reflects our commitment to increasing the representation of women in leadership positions across the company and to nurturing an inclusive and flexible work environment where all of our employees thrive."

Kimberly-Clark is dedicated to developing and promoting innovative policies that support employees as they balance career and family responsibilities. The company brings this to life through its flexible work policy, which empowers employees to fulfill job responsibilities in a manner that works best for them. Kimberly-Clark encourages its employees to create individualized work arrangements that may include flex time, flex locations, job sharing and voluntary reduced hours.

In addition, the company has a back-up care program to support employees with children. This benefit provides 10 subsidized care visits per year for all eligible employees who need on-demand childcare.

"As a business leader and a mom with three young children at home, I know that flexible work policies and support programs are not only critical for employees' well-being, engagement and success but also to the future growth of our company," said Lori Shaffer, Vice President of Global Nonwovens at Kimberly-Clark. "These initiatives ensure that Kimberly-Clark can attract, develop and advance the diverse talent that will drive game-changing innovation and help deliver our purpose of Better Care for a Better World."

Methodology

The 2022 Top 75 Companies application includes more than 200 questions on pertinent topics, including female representation at all levels, but it focuses on the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks. The application, based on 2021 data, tracks and examines how many employees have access to programs and policies that promote the advancement of women, and how many female employees take advantage of them, as well as how companies train managers to help women advance.

To be considered, companies must have a minimum of two women on their boards of directors and at least 500 US employees. The full list of this year's winners can be found here .

Kimberly-Clark's inclusion in the 2022 Top 75 Companies for Executive Women list builds on the company's recent recognition as one of JUST Capital's 2022 100 Most JUST Companies, one of Ethisphere's 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, and one of Forbes' 2021 World's Best Employers. The company was also named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About Seramount

Seramount is a strategic professional services and research firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Over four decades, partnering with over 450 of the most iconic companies in the world, we've built a deep, data-driven understanding of the employee experience, which lays the groundwork for everything we do. We meet each client's needs no matter where they are on their journey and guide them along an ever-changing talent landscape. Learn more at www.seramount.com .

[KMB-C]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/Kimberly_Clark_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation