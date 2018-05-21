Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer

Ms. Buonfantino most recently served as President of Kimberly-Clark's baby and child care business in North America, where she led the innovation, manufacturing and marketing of trusted brands including Huggies®, Pull-Ups® and GoodNites®. She joined Kimberly-Clark in 2011 as Vice President of global adult and feminine care brands, and shaped the global growth strategy for the brands in this category.

"Giusy has a tremendous track record in brand building, product innovation and customer development, and her insight on consumers has helped us to build our trusted brands across multiple categories," said Palmer. "In the role of chief marketing officer, Giusy is well positioned to lead our global marketing organization and drive enduring and profitable share growth."

Prior to Kimberly-Clark, Ms. Buonfantino held various global franchise, marketing and brand leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson for 18 years, including Vice President for the Neutrogena Global Franchise where she led marketing, innovation, and globalization of the brand's franchise in Asia, Europe, Middle East, and Latin America.

Ms. Buonfantino serves on the board of directors for Carter's Inc.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 146-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

