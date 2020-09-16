Kimberly-Clark Names John W. Culver to Board of Directors

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) today announced that John W. Culver was elected to its board of directors, effective immediately. Culver will serve on the company's Audit Committee.

"I am excited to add John and his perspective to our board of directors," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO of Kimberly-Clark. "His global leadership experience at Starbucks, including leading the growth of the Starbucks brand in China, will contribute to our board conversations as we execute our strategy to accelerate growth in developing and emerging markets and elevate our core categories."

Mr. Culver currently serves as Starbucks group president of International, Channel Development and Global Coffee, Tea and Cocoa, and is a member of the Starbucks executive leadership team. He has responsibility for leading Starbucks retail growth and operations in 60 markets across China, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as well as global growth and business development for its Channel Development business which includes Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Foodservice and Evolution Fresh. He also has the additional responsibility of leading the growth and development of Starbucks coffee, tea and cocoa businesses. Mr. Culver serves on multiple boards across Starbucks international markets.

A graduate of Florida State University, Mr. Culver is a member of the College of Business Hall of Fame. He also has a strong commitment to supporting our military veterans and currently serves on the board of directors of The Mission Continues, a national, nonpartisan nonprofit that empowers veterans to continue their service, leveraging their talent and skills to generate visible impact for communities.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit Kimberly-Clark.com.

[KMB-F]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/Kimberly_Clark_RGB_Blue_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Related Links

http://www.kimberly-clark.com

