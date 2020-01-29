Kimberly-Clark Names Russ Torres as President, Kimberly-Clark Professional

DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) today announced that Russ Torres has been named President, Kimberly-Clark Professional, effective March 9, 2020.

Torres will lead Kimberly-Clark's business-to-business operations globally, which helps people the world over work better with a wide range of commercial products and services, including tissue and wipers, skin care, safety and do-it-yourself products. Torres will report to Mike Hsu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kimberly-Clark.

"Russ is a respected leader with a proven track record. I am confident that his extensive experience, coupled with his great passion to win, will drive top- and bottom-line growth for our Kimberly-Clark Professional business," said Hsu.

Torres joins Kimberly-Clark with more than 20 years' of deep experience within the consumer products goods industry, spanning a number of key senior leadership roles at Bain & Company, Mondelez International/Kraft Foods Inc., and most recently at Newell Brands, where he last served as Group President, leading five divisions, spanning 11 brands and nearly $6 billion in revenue in over 40 countries.

Torres holds a Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a Magna Cum Laude high honors degree in physics from Dartmouth College.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

