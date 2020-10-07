Kimberly-Clark Names Sandi Karrmann as Chief Human Resources Officer

DALLAS, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) today announced that Sandi Karrmann will join the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, effective October 26, 2020.

Karrmann will have global responsibilities for the human resources function including talent recruiting, development and performance management, labor relations, compensation and employee benefits. Karrmann will report to Mike Hsu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kimberly-Clark, and serve on the company's executive leadership team.

"Sandi is a great addition to our team, with significant global human resources leadership within the consumer products goods industry," said Hsu. "As we look to the future, I am confident that Sandi's experience will accelerate our leadership capabilities and create a winning culture where the world's best talent thrives."

Karrmann's skills and capabilities span several key senior leadership roles at PepsiCo, YUM!, Pizza Hut and most recently with Tenet Health. She has a bachelor's degree in Psychology and Communications from the University of Michigan and a master's degree in Finance from the University of Southern California.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit Kimberly-Clark.com.

