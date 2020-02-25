Kimberly-Clark Recognized as One of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation today announced it has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies.

"At Kimberly-Clark, we are inspired to make lives better for people all around the world," said Jeff Melucci, Kimberly-Clark's General Counsel. "Being named to this list reflects the commitment of our global employees to our values of accountability and authenticity."

Kimberly-Clark has been named to Ethisphere's 2020 list of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. This is the fifth time for Kimberly-Clark to receive the honor.

"We take pride in conducting business with the highest ethics and an unwavering commitment to doing the right thing in all that we do," said Kurt Drake, Kimberly-Clark's Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer. "Our high expectations for compliance allow us to earn the continued trust of our customers, consumers and shareholders."

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

"Congratulations to everyone at Kimberly-Clark for earning this recognition," said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good."

Kimberly-Clark is recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the fifth time and is one of only 3 honorees in the Consumer Products industry. In 2020, Ethisphere recognized 132 honorees spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.

The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at: https://www.worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

Learn more about Kimberly-Clark's commitment to ethics and compliance at: https://www.kimberly-clark.com/responsibility/ethics-governance.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

