Kimberly-Clark Reports Progress Toward 2030 Sustainability Goals

"Sustainability is woven into the fabric of our 152-year-old company's innovation strategy and purpose, serving as a guiding principle across every facet of our operations," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO at Kimberly-Clark. "I am proud of our team's commitment to our purpose of Better Care for a Better World, focusing on where we believe we can make the biggest impact."

Key highlights of the company's 2023 progress include:

Building on Kimberly-Clark's long-standing support of sustainable forest management, the company's 100% Natural Forest Free commitment will greatly reduce its nature footprint since forests play a critical role in protecting biodiversity and helping mitigate climate change. Kimberly-Clark expects to be more than halfway to this goal by 2030. In 2023, the company surpassed its 2030 water footprint target and bolstered the utilization of alternative energy sources such as wind and solar power, including the launch of a new virtual purchase power agreement (VPPA) in the form of an onshore wind farm in and the initiation of several renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs). The company has achieved an absolute reduction in operational (Scope 1 and 2) GHG emissions of 40.9% towards its goal of a 50% reduction by 2030, and a 10.4% energy efficiency improvement over its 2015 baseline. Better Products: In the past year, Kimberly-Clark continued to seek more sustainable solutions to strengthen its product offerings, for instance introducing the company's first-ever Kotex® paper pouch; and launching reusable menstrual and incontinence solutions in markets around the globe. Kimberly-Clark also continued to prioritize the procurement of fibers from sources with sustainable forest management certification while pursuing ongoing investments in alternative fibers solutions. The company has reduced its plastics footprint by 16.4% towards its goal of a 50% reduction by 2030 over its 2019 baseline.





Further, in 2023, Kimberly-Clark strengthened its human rights due diligence and supplier engagement processes, including more robust risk segmentation, monitoring tools and supply chain mapping and by connecting suppliers with resources and experts to improve their human rights performance.

The company also appointed Lisa Morden, formerly Vice President of Safety, Sustainability, and Occupational Health to the role of Chief Sustainability Officer.

"We are proud of our progress and, in 2023, we continued to address challenges associated with single-use plastics, carbon emissions, and water use in our operations and value chain, while working to decrease forest reliance and increasing our use of renewable energy," said Morden. "We recognize that there are still challenges and opportunities ahead and we remain dedicated to supporting a more sustainable future for all."

Kimberly-Clark partners with a wide range of stakeholders and nonprofit organizations to deliver innovative products and solutions to improve the future for babies and children, including UNICEF.

Since 2015, Kimberly-Clark has provided over $24 million in funding to UNICEF to help strengthen neonatal health systems, increase access to safe water and sanitation, promote safe menstrual health and hygiene, and support early childhood development, resulting in nearly 14 million lives impacted across 26 countries. Additionally, Kimberly-Clark has donated over $4.6 million to UNICEF's humanitarian responses, including during emergencies in Colombia, Haiti, India, Peru, Puerto Rico, and global support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Kimberly-Clark is a longstanding partner and with their continued commitment, UNICEF can reach vulnerable children and communities with the resources needed to survive and thrive," said Michael J. Nyenhuis, President and CEO, UNICEF USA. "Together, we can build a more equitable world for every child and change the lives of millions more with sustainable and scalable solutions."

Kimberly-Clark's annual sustainability report and accompanying disclosures demonstrate the company's progress through stories that highlight its work around the world as well as key data and metrics prepared in compliance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosures. The reporting covers the time frame of Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2023. For more information on the topics in this report, please visit the sustainability page on Kimberly-Clark.com.

