Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

DALLAS, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) will webcast its participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference at 10:00 a.m. CDT on Thursday, May 31. Tom Falk, Chairman and CEO, and Mike Hsu, President and COO, will discuss the company's strategies for generating shareholder value and answer questions from conference attendees.

A link to the broadcast will be provided through the Investors section of Kimberly-Clark's website at www.kimberly-clark.com/investors.