Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

News provided by

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

23 Aug, 2023, 13:27 ET

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Chairman and CEO Mike Hsu and Chief Financial Officer Nelson Urdaneta will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference at 8:45 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, September 6.

The event is available on the Investors/Events and Presentations section of Kimberly-Clark's website at www.kimberly-clark.com.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries.  Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them.  Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries.  We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies(R) by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

[KMB-F]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/648588/Kimberly_Clark_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Declares Quarterly Dividend

Kimberly-Clark Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

