Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Presentation at Morgan Stanley's Global Consumer & Retail Conference

DALLAS, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelson Urdaneta, Chief Financial Officer of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) will be a featured speaker at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 3, at 1:30 pm ET.

A link to the broadcast will be provided through the Investors section of Kimberly-Clark's website at www.kimberly-clark.com.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the sixth year in a row and one of Fortune's Most Innovative Companies in America in 2024. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

