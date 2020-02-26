Kimberly-Clark, United Renewable Energy® LLC and NextEra Energy Resources Team Up to Construct Solar Project in LaGrange, Georgia

In addition to leasing the land for this project, Kimberly-Clark has entered into a separate agreement to purchase RECs from NextEra Energy Resources, which allows Kimberly-Clark to offset its greenhouse gas emissions.

"The development of this project and our purchase of RECs provide the most recent examples of how we demonstrate our commitment to renewable energy," said Jeremy Cannady, mill manager at Kimberly-Clark's LaGrange facility. "The project is a source of pride for LaGrange employees, and purchasing RECs from NextEra Energy Resources helps us strive towards our global goal of a 40% offset in greenhouse gas emissions by 2022."

"We are proud to be a part of this world class team, including Kimberly-Clark and NextEra Energy Resources, for the benefit of the LaGrange Plant and community," said William Silva, CEO of United Renewable Energy. "Kimberly-Clark's commitment to pursuing a global Energy and Climate strategy focused on energy conservation, switching to lower GHG emitting fuels and implementing alternative energy sourcing solutions is evident."

"Our partnerships with industrial clients are focused on helping them achieve their business goals, which can range from saving money on their utility bills to meeting their greenhouse gas emissions goals. Distributed generation assets like this one at Kimberly-Clark are a great way for industrial businesses to make an impact at their facilities where they are visible to employees and stakeholders," said Matt Ulman, vice president of distributed generation for NextEra Energy Resources.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 147-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

About United Renewable Energy ®

URE™ is an engineering, procurement, and construction firm developing utility scale photovoltaic plants and energy storage systems. URE™ focuses on creative design and installation of solar energy systems and energy storage projects with superior quality, performance, and safety at competitive costs. Learn more at www.u-renew.com.

Contact: Jakky Tucker, 678.881.0014 x708 or jakky@u-renew.com

About NextEra Energy Resources, LLC

NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (together with its affiliated entities, "NextEra Energy Resources"), is a clean energy leader and is one of the largest wholesale generators of electric power in the U.S., with approximately 21,000 megawatts of net generating capacity, primarily in 36 states and Canada as of year-end 2018. NextEra Energy Resources, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest operator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. The business operates clean, emissions-free nuclear power generation facilities in New Hampshire, Iowa and Wisconsin as part of the NextEra Energy nuclear fleet, which is one of the largest in the United States. NextEra Energy Resources, LLC is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE). For more information, visit www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

SOURCE United Renewable Energy LLC