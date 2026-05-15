Kimberly Massey Named to Atlanta Business Chronicle's 40 Under 40 Class of 2026

Recognized for driving innovation and portfolio growth across multicultural beauty, personal care, and consumer lifestyle categories

ATLANTA, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly Massey, Head of Marketing & Growth Strategy at Strength of Nature, has been named to Atlanta Business Chronicle's 40 Under 40 Class of 2026, recognizing rising leaders across Atlanta who are making a meaningful impact in business and their communities. Massey's leadership has shaped Strength of Nature's growth and innovation across the multicultural beauty, personal care, and consumer lifestyle categories.

At Strength of Nature, Massey plays a key role in overseeing marketing strategies across the company's dynamic portfolio of multi-category brands. Her work supports the company's mission to deliver accessible, premium-quality products to multicultural consumers globally.

"I'm incredibly honored to be recognized alongside such an inspiring group of leaders in Atlanta," said Kimberly Massey, Head of Marketing & Growth Strategy at Strength of Nature. "This recognition reflects not only my work, but the incredible teams I've had the privilege to collaborate with at Strength of Nature. We're in a moment of meaningful growth, and it's exciting to help shape where these brands go next."

Massey's recognition comes as Strength of Nature continues to scale its brands through strategic growth and portfolio expansion across both multicultural and general market personal care categories. Her work spans a diverse portfolio of leading brands designed to meet the evolving needs of today's consumers across multiple market segments.

Additional initiatives across the Strength of Nature ecosystem have continued to reinforce the company's focus on product innovation, consumer accessibility, and global brand expansion across both established and emerging markets. This includes the launch of Motions Xpress, an innovative 5-minute permanent hair color in shampoo format that is ammonia-free and designed to deliver fast, convenient gray coverage. Launched in the U.S. in late February 2026, it introduces a more convenient approach to at-home hair color.

Strength of Nature continues to build on its legacy as one of the fastest-growing companies in the personal care category, with a diversified portfolio spanning multicultural and general market brands across hair care and personal grooming. The company's hair care portfolio includes leading brands such as African Pride, Profectiv, MegaGrowth, Motions, Just for Me, TCB, Beautiful Textures, Dream Kids, Elasta QP, Proline, Soft & Beautiful, and Soft & Beautiful Botanicals. Its general market portfolio is anchored by Consort, the company's top-selling men's grooming brand and a key growth driver.

Headquartered in the U.S. with manufacturing in Savannah, GA, Strength of Nature is committed to delivering high-quality, accessible personal care solutions to consumers across a wide range of needs and markets globally.

ABOUT STRENGTH OF NATURE

Strength of Nature is one of the fastest growing companies in the hair care category for women of African descent, driven by its strong commitment to consumer understanding and product innovation. A USA based company with manufacturing facilities in Savannah, Georgia, Strength of Nature is committed to providing value-priced, premium-quality hair care products to multicultural consumers around the world. Strength of Nature markets a number of leading brands including African Pride, Profectiv, MegaGrowth, Motions, Just for Me, TCB, Beautiful Textures, Dream Kids, Elasta QP, Proline, Soft & Beautiful and Soft & Beautiful Botanicals. www.strengthofnature.com

Strength of Nature Media Contact

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

212.999.5585

SOURCE Strength of Nature