Kimberly Moore, KDM Engineering President and Founder, receives 2019 Chicagoland ATHENA Emerging Leader Award

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly Moore, President and Founder of KDM Engineering, PLLC, is proud to be named ATHENA International's 2019 Chicagoland ATHENA Emerging Leader. Recipients embody the attributes of the ATHENA Leadership Model, including strength, courage, wisdom and enlightenment. A fierce supporter of women and minorities in STEM and business, Moore has developed a diverse workplace where women and minorities are thriving, as well as a nonprofit dedicated to introducing underrepresented youth in Chicago to STEM fields.

"You represent the kind of woman we believe sets the standard for all women with regard to living their best life, achieving their full potential and sharing their gifts with other women (and girls) along the way," KL Robertson Daly and Jackie d'Escoto wrote in their recognition letter.

The ATHENA Leadership Award is unique in both scope – local, national and international – and the ATHENA mission upon which it is based. The award is presented to a woman (or man) who is honored for professional excellence, community service and actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills. Moore is honored to be among such a motivated, influential group of leaders.

"Receiving the ATHENA Emerging Leader Award puts me among a significant group of leaders worldwide who are dedicated to creating professional, diverse, community-centric work environments," Moore said. "I'm proud of the strides we've made to inspire young women to pursue STEM, and I will continue that work through my nonprofit, Calculated Genius, striving to change the face of engineering."

Moore was honored Thursday, November 21 at the 2019 Chicagoland ATHENA Leadership Awards presentation held at Quarles and Brady.

About KDM Engineering, PLLC

KDM Engineering, PLLC is a WBE/MBE engineering firm, focusing on power distribution design, gas distribution and telecommunications design. Headquartered in Chicago with branch offices on the east coast, KDM specializes in full-service engineering consulting and design, project management, utility coordination, drafting, and permitting. KDM has been named one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies To Work For four years in a row, received ComEd's Diverse Business Partner Award for Overall Performance for Professional Services in 2018, made Entrepreneur Magazine's 2018 Entrepreneur360 list, was one of Women Presidents' Organization's 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies in 2019, and received the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Woman-Owned Business Achievement Award in 2019.

