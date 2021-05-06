Kimberly Moore of KDM Engineering Named Woman Business Owner of the Year by NAWBO Chicago

CHICAGO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), Chicago, has named Kimberly Moore, President and Founder of KDM Engineering, Woman Business Owner of the Year. NAWBO Chicago presents four prestigious awards annually to four outstanding individuals for their accomplishments and dedication to promoting entrepreneurship. The Woman Business Owner of the Year Award showcases Moore's business achievements and commitment to propelling entrepreneurism forward, as well as her role model qualities such as community service, business insight and an ability to overcome obstacles.

"I am so honored to be named the Woman Business Owner of the Year by NAWBO Chicago and to be celebrated for my hard work and dedication to expanding my business and encouraging more women to pursue both entrepreneurship and STEM," said Moore. "I have faced many challenges in my personal and professional journey, but I have never let it stop me from reaching my goals, and it feels amazing to be rewarded for that perseverance."

Since 2012, KDM has experienced exponential growth in both revenue and staff, reaching 100 employees in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. With no intention of slowing down, KDM continues to hire more staff, branch out into other markets in the engineering industry and develop new partnerships in the southern and western U.S. This year, KDM will be relocating their Chicago office to a boutique building in the up-and-coming Lincoln Yards development to further establish themselves in the city and accommodate their growing team.

"Continuing to develop your business during a pandemic is a challenge like no other, but I am proud of all the strides KDM has made this past year," said Moore. "We are excited to keep growing and making an impact in the engineering industry and Chicago business community."

Moore and the other award recipients will be honored at NAWBO Chicago's 38th Annual Celebration of Achievement on Thursday, May 6.

About KDM Engineering, PLLC

KDM Engineering, PLLC is a WBE/MBE engineering firm, focusing on power distribution design, gas distribution and telecommunications design. Headquartered in Chicago with branch offices on the east coast, KDM specializes in full-service engineering consulting and design, project management, utility coordination, drafting, and permitting. An Engineer of Choice (EOC) for several large utilities, KDM is committed to re-engineering the future, together. Learn more at kdmengineering.com.

