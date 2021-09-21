Kimberly Moore of KDM Engineering Receives Society of Women Engineers (SWE) Entrepreneur Award

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are honored to announce Kimberly Moore, President and Founder of KDM Engineering, one of the largest Black, woman-owned electrical engineering firms, as this year's recipient of the Society of Women Engineers' (SWE) Entrepreneur Award. Moore is recognized for her impact on the Society as well as the engineering community. The Entrepreneur Award honors an individual who chose to follow a different path than their colleagues in the corporate and academic worlds, and in doing so, serves as a role model.

"It is always humbling to receive recognition from industry organizations like SWE, that share my values and commitment to supporting women in engineering and increasing diversity in the field," said Kimberly Moore. "Making the transition from engineer to starting my own firm took a lot of grit and determination, but being able to impact the careers of other engineers, particularly women, and experience their success firsthand makes it all worthwhile."

With only 13 percent of engineers being women, it is as important as ever to highlight SWE's mission and lead by example, demonstrating that a career in engineering can be a fulfilling, rewarding pursuit for women of any background. Moore is doing just that with her nonprofit, Calculated Genius, Inc. This year, Calculated Genius awarded 17 high school girls pursuing engineering at the collegiate level a total of $46,000 in scholarships. Moore also boasts an incredibly diverse team at KDM, supporting women of all backgrounds in their engineering careers.

"Building a uniquely diverse team became a trademark of KDM, and I'm incredibly proud to support a staff of different backgrounds, beliefs and experiences," said Moore. "When we have a workforce that accurately represents the diversity in our communities, everyone benefits."

Moore will accept the Entrepreneur Award at SWE's annual conference, WE21, being held virtually from Oct. 21-23 in Indianapolis, Ind.

