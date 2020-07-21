Kimberly Moore of KDM Engineering recognized with SBA's Illinois Rising Star Award and Crain's Chicago Business Notable Women in STEM feature

CHICAGO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly Moore, President and Founder of KDM Engineering, PLLC, is honored to be this year's recipient of the 2020 Illinois Rising Star Small Business of the Year award, presented by the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) Illinois District Office. This award recognizes the hard work of a local small business and its founder's entrepreneurial success.

Moore was also named one of Crain's Chicago Business 2020 Notable Women in STEM, a special feature honoring 32 accomplished women representing a variety of STEM fields. All those included in the list strive to bring more women into traditionally male-dominated STEM fields.

"It's always an honor to be recognized for the hard work you're putting in every day, especially when those accolades encompass two of your passions: Building a business and changing the face of engineering," said Kimberly Moore, President and Founder of KDM Engineering. "And of course it's always inspiring to be honored alongside so many women working with their companies and communities to bring diversity into STEM."

The SBA's Illinois District Office had planned to recognize this year's honorees at a breakfast and panel discussion during National Small Business Week in May, which was unfortunately canceled due to COVID-19. The Crain's Chicago 2020 Notable Women in STEM feature was published in early June.

"As a black woman engineer and entrepreneur, it is so important for me to show young girls that they can be the engineer or the business owner or both," said Moore. "While having a successful business is a major highlight of my career, I am even prouder of the work we do through my nonprofit, Calculated Genius, Inc., to introduce underrepresented youth to engineering and entrepreneurship."

About KDM Engineering, PLLC

KDM Engineering, PLLC is a WBE/MBE engineering firm, focusing on power distribution design, gas distribution and telecommunications design. Headquartered in Chicago with branch offices on the east coast, KDM specializes in full-service engineering consulting and design, project management, utility coordination, drafting, and permitting. An Engineer of Choice (EOC) for several large utilities, KDM is committed to re-engineering the future, together. Learn more at kdmengineering.com.

