Kimberly Slaughter has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of SYSTRA USA, as of February 1, 2021

A graduate of the University of Texas in Austin with a BA in Government-Pre-Law and a MSc in Community and Regional Planning (MSCRP), Kimberly became Vice President of HDR in Chicago, IL, in 2013, where she oversaw the development of transportation plans in 16 states. In 2018, she joined HNTB, where she was the Transit & Rail Market Leader for the entire US.

In addition, Kimberly is an active leader in the transportation industry. Last year the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) appointed Kim to lead a subcommittee for the Mobility Restoration & Recovery Task Force. Kim has also served on the APTA Board of Directors and Business Members Board of Governors, Business Council of the African American Mayors Association, Women's Transportation Seminar (WTS), Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO), and the March of Dimes. In 2019, she served on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's transportation transition team, and is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Kimberly Slaughter succeeds Stanley Rosenblum, who took over as head of our US operations in September 2016 and retired at the end of 2020.

Jean-Charles Vollery, Chief International & Development Officer said: "I would like to welcome Kimberly to SYSTRA. We are counting on her in-depth knowledge of the North American market to increase our presence there, at a time when the country is being increasingly called upon to make a firmer commitment to ecological transition. I would like to thank and congratulate Stanley Rosenblum for the work he has done at SYSTRA: it has been a little over three years marked by growth in our activities in the United States, with a consolidation of our influence in New York and strong development in new markets such as buses, accessibility and metro automation, and the West Coast all of which hold great promise for the future of our Group."

SYSTRA in the United States: a presence for 35 years

SYSTRA is a consulting firm specializing in engineering, architecture, and construction management services for the transportation, infrastructure, and facilities markets. We have been working with rail and transportation agencies throughout the United States since 1985. From commuter, heavy, high-speed, intercity, and light rail systems to electric and autonomous vehicles and bus systems and their infrastructure, SYSTRA offers expertise in all design and engineering technical disciplines. We are part of SYSTRA Group, one of the world's leading engineering and consulting groups specializing in public transportation and mobility solutions. Comprised of 7,336 employees worldwide, SYSTRA Group creates and innovates transportation that is more efficient and designed for today and the future.

A leading provider of CBTC expertise in the US, SYSTRA is heading signal modernization projects for New York City Transit (NYCT) and San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), as well as overseeing the deployment of Positive Train Control (PTC) on Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) and Metro-North Railroad's (MNR) rail networks. We are also part of major design-build projects such as the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Red/Purple Line Modernization, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Dulles Corridor Metrorail Yard & Maintenance Facility, and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Green Line Extension. Our construction management teams have overseen American with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility upgrades at various NYCT stations. In addition, SYSTRA is a member of the program management team supporting Capital Metro in Austin as it implements the voter-mandated Project Connect program.

Our offices are in New York, NY (headquarters), Bloomfield and Newark, NJ (headquarters of SYSTRA A+E, our local architecture and engineering subsidiary), Philadelphia, PA, Alexandria, VA, and Los Angeles and San Francisco, CA. SYSTRA also has a presence in the United States via SYSTRA IBT, based in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.systrausa.com.

