SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KIMBLADE, which proved its innovation by raising more than $4 million through global crowdfunding with its square-edge silicone wipers, is accelerating its global market expansion with its next-generation product, "KIMBLADE X." The company has already earned the support of more than 40,000 backers worldwide, leading a wave of innovation in the wiper industry through its advanced 4-bar linkage technology.

"A Revolution of Silence"

KIMBLADE, the $4M Crowdfunding Success Story, Accelerates Global Expansion With “KIMBLADE X,” the Wiper Blade Built for the EV Era

The new KIMBLADE X builds upon the performance and durability strengths of previous models while introducing a new core value: "Silence Matters." Reflecting the growing importance of cabin quietness in the EV era, the product successfully eliminates the physical impact noise traditionally generated during wiper operation.

Patent-Pending X-Core Structure Dramatically Reduces Noise

At the heart of KIMBLADE X is the patent-pending X-Core structure, which removes the conventional impact point responsible for noise. As a result, KIMBLADE X achieves an exceptionally low operating noise level of 31–35 dBA, a significant reduction compared with the 61–69 dBA typical of standard wipers.

According to the company, "KIMBLADE X inherits the outstanding performance, durability, and water-repellent capability that define KIMBLADE, while adding the new value of cabin quietness—an essential demand of the future mobility market. This is made possible through the X-Core structure and KIMBLADE's proprietary silicone formulation."

KIMBLADE plans to leverage KIMBLADE X to aggressively expand into the premium automotive parts market and the EV-focused accessories segment, further strengthening its global leadership.

SOURCE KIMBLADE