Kimble PSA Continues to Lead the Field in User Adoption and Return on Investment in G2 Fall 2020 Report

Kimble also continues to lead all other PSAs in the Mid-Market Results Index, a position it has held for nearly two years. This ranking is based on how likely customers are to recommend Kimble, user adoption, ROI, and how well the PSA solution fits their requirements.

For enterprise businesses, Kimble remains the leader in user adoption and return on investment.

Of all enterprise PSAs who are also leaders in the resource management and project management grids, Kimble continues to score highest in user adoption.

Kimble CEO for International Sarah Edwards said: "We are delighted to see that Kimble again leads the field in user adoption. This is what drives our excellent scores for return on investment. People at every level of the businesses which implement Kimble PSA use it on a daily basis to help them succeed in their roles."

Excerpts from some recent G2 reviews:

"Kimble implementation and support services are delivered by a great team of people – proactive customer success managers and a responsive helpdesk. The software is very logical and well thought out – designed by people who really understand how to run a professional services business and who listen to their customers."

Mid-market reviewer, Sep 2020

"We are looking through the resourcing windshield and strategizing much further in the future at the opportunity level to access skill gaps."

Enterprise reviewer Sep 2020

"Good customer support even outside of the business hours when an emergency happens (not due to Kimble). Timely and effective communication and a real feeling of being an appreciated customer."

Enterprise reviewer Sep 2020

ABOUT KIMBLE APPLICATIONS

Kimble Applications helps professional service organizations run their project-based businesses better. Global leaders in consulting, software, and hi-tech such as NTT Data, Sage, and Canon use Kimble to optimize resource utilization, profitability, and business scalability. Kimble is the only leading software vendor that focuses exclusively on professional services automation (PSA), putting all its energy into innovating features and easy-to-use functionality that improve team collaboration and efficiency around the key services processes. Built to work seamlessly with CRM, Kimble drives a forward-looking focus and more timely decision making with intelligent insights and guidance.

SOURCE Kimble Applications