Kimbra Launches Collectible Multimedia Artworks in Partnership with KLKTN

"With this project, I wanted to freely explore new possibilities, new mediums, new ways to express myself," said Kimbra. "Experimenting with technology as a way to transcend boundaries is an idea that's always appealed to me. It's been wonderful to team up with KLKTN on bringing my vision to life and connecting with fans around the world."

"We are thrilled to partner with Kimbra on launching her first-ever series of digital collectibles," said Jeff Miyahara, Chief Creative Officer of KLKTN. "Our mission is to unleash a new era in fandom, to reimagine what is possible at the intersection of music, culture and technology, and ultimately, to champion innovative artists and help them build connections with fans around the world. The time to democratize music, to drive change in a way that benefits artists and supports the industry, is now."

KLKTN is a digital collectibles platform connecting artists with fans through special experiences, real-life perks, and exclusive glimpses into their creative journey. Most recently, the company collaborated with Miyavi, a Japanese rock guitarist, singer-songwriter, producer, and actor, and Kevin Woo, a Korean-American singer-songwriter, actor and television host. Additional programming will continue to be unveiled this fall. Visual assets for media coverage purposes are available for download here. For more information and to access KLKTN's latest collectibles, go to KLKTN.com.

About Kimbra

Kimbra is a musical force innovating the shape of pop today as a songwriter, musician, producer, and adventurous performer. To date, she has released three studio albums, Vows, The Golden Echo, and Primal Heart, and 15 music videos. Her 2011 debut, Vows, No. 14 on the Billboard Top 200, was certified platinum in Australia and New Zealand. Kimbra exploded into the public consciousness that same year with "Somebody That I Used to Know," a duet with Gotye that earned her two Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The song topped Billboard's Hot 100 chart in 2012 and was the best-selling song of that year in the U.S., eventually selling over 13+ million copies. For more information, go to www.kimbramusic.com.

About KLKTN

KLKTN is a curated NFT platform connecting artists with fans through special experiences, real-life perks, and exclusive glimpses into their creative journey. The platform allows fans to access special edition digital art and behind-the-scenes moments of artists' creative process, exclusively through KLKTN. In collaboration with top musicians and artists and powered by blockchain technology, KLKTN is taking artist-fan engagement and the best of music's experiential culture into the digital world. Artworks are available as a limited supply of authenticated digital products or NFTs, for purchase via credit card, with a fixed cost per item typically starting at $60, or using Flow tokens. KLKTN's co-founders are Jeff Miyahara, chief creative officer and a renowned record producer and songwriter who has produced over 260 international artists; Fabiano Soriani, chief technology officer and former lead blockchain engineer for Dapper Labs; and Daisuke Iwase, chief executive officer, Harvard Business School graduate, former World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, and a digital pioneer known for co-founding Lifenet, a disruptive fintech venture, which he took to IPO. Built on the Flow blockchain to achieve affordable and environmentally-sustainable minting, KLKTN leaves more for artists, fans, and the planet. For more information, go to https://klktn.com.

