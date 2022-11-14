Kimchi Market to record USD 975.93 Mn growth; Market structure to be fragmented in nature - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Kimchi Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 975.93 million between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented owing to the presence of many vendors such as Cosmos Food Co. Inc. and Daesang Corp. with differentiated product portfolios. The vendors are trying to increase their sales and market share and achieve a competitive edge by expanding their offerings with new variants of kimchi. Certain vendors operating in the market are increasing their sales by opening new manufacturing facilities. The vendors operating in the market in focus are also witnessing certain challenges. One of the major challenges is product recalls in the kimchi market. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Kimchi Market 2022-2026

Kimchi Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our kimchi market report covers the following areas:

Kimchi Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global kimchi market is segmented as below:

Product

Conventional Kimchi



Organic Kimchi

The market growth in the conventional kimchi segment will be significant over the forecast period. Conventional kimchi uses ingredients such as cabbage, radish, onion, garlic, and ginger that are produced by conventional farming. This form of farming is more popular compared with organic production. This makes the market for conventional kimchi larger compared with that of organic kimchi.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

82% of the market growth will come from APAC during the forecast period. Some government organizations in the region are providing support for the development of the kimchi market. For instance, in March 2019, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (MAFRA) in South Korea announced its plans to cut the costs of the ingredients for kimchi manufacturing companies. It also keeps a check on the kimchi sold in the market to guarantee safety. Such initiatives by government organizations are likely to increase the production and sales of kimchi in APAC during the forecast period. Discover other major revenue generating segments in the market. Request a Free Sample Report

Kimchi Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the kimchi market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Kimchi Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Bombucha, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Cosmos Food Co. Inc., Daesang Corp., Eden Foods Inc., Elaia Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd, Gold Mine Natural Food Co., Kehoes Kitchen Pty Ltd, Kimchi Club Pty Ltd., Kings Asian Gourmet, Korea Food Trading Ltd., KOREAN BAPSANG, MILKimchi Inc., Pulmuone Foods USA, Real Pickles, Sinto Gourmet LLC, Sunjas Oriental Foods Inc, T BROTHERS FOOD and TRADING LTD, Tazaki Foods Ltd., and VOLCANO KIMCHI are some of the major market participants. Although the product launches will offer immense growth opportunities, product recalls will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Kimchi Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist kimchi market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the kimchi market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the kimchi market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of kimchi market vendors

Kimchi Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 975.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.28 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 82% Key consumer countries US, South Korea, Japan, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bombucha, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Cosmos Food Co. Inc., Daesang Corp., Eden Foods Inc., Elaia Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd, Gold Mine Natural Food Co., Kehoes Kitchen Pty Ltd, Kimchi Club Pty Ltd., Kings Asian Gourmet, Korea Food Trading Ltd., KOREAN BAPSANG, MILKimchi Inc., Pulmuone Foods USA, Real Pickles, Sinto Gourmet LLC, Sunjas Oriental Foods Inc, T BROTHERS FOOD and TRADING LTD, Tazaki Foods Ltd., and VOLCANO KIMCHI Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Conventional kimchi - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Conventional kimchi - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Conventional kimchi - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Conventional kimchi - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Conventional kimchi - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Organic kimchi - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Organic kimchi - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Organic kimchi - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Organic kimchi - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Organic kimchi - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Exhibit 89: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Cosmos Food Co. Inc.

Exhibit 93: Cosmos Food Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Cosmos Food Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Cosmos Food Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Daesang Corp.

Exhibit 96: Daesang Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Daesang Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Daesang Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 Elaia Holdings ( Hong Kong ) Ltd

) Ltd Exhibit 99: Elaia Holdings ( Hong Kong ) Ltd - Overview

) Ltd - Overview

Exhibit 100: Elaia Holdings ( Hong Kong ) Ltd - Product / Service

) Ltd - Product / Service

Exhibit 101: Elaia Holdings ( Hong Kong ) Ltd - Key offerings

10.7 MILKimchi Inc.

Exhibit 102: MILKimchi Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: MILKimchi Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: MILKimchi Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Pulmuone Foods USA

Exhibit 105: Pulmuone Foods USA - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 106: Pulmuone Foods USA - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 107: Pulmuone Foods USA - Key offerings

10.9 Sinto Gourmet LLC

Exhibit 108: Sinto Gourmet LLC - Overview



Exhibit 109: Sinto Gourmet LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Sinto Gourmet LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Sunjas Oriental Foods Inc

Exhibit 111: Sunjas Oriental Foods Inc - Overview



Exhibit 112: Sunjas Oriental Foods Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Sunjas Oriental Foods Inc - Key offerings

10.11 T BROTHERS FOOD and TRADING LTD

Exhibit 114: T BROTHERS FOOD and TRADING LTD - Overview



Exhibit 115: T BROTHERS FOOD and TRADING LTD - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: T BROTHERS FOOD and TRADING LTD - Key offerings

10.12 Tazaki Foods Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Tazaki Foods Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Tazaki Foods Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Tazaki Foods Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

