KIMITAKE Celebrates their U.S. Debut with a Special Event Titled 'ULTIMATE LOVE' at Church Boutique in Los Angeles, California

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KIMITAKE the category-defining fine jewelry brand based in New York, handmade in Japan, celebrates their first U.S. activation with a special event at Church Boutique titled 'ULTIMATE LOVE.' The Los Angeles event will mark a significant milestone for the brand, and will feature a unique and tailored retail experience, infused with a tasting menu prepared by Matsuhisa, and a world-class presentation space that embodies their refined aesthetic, and dedication to craftsmanship.

About KIMITAKE :

KIMITAKE is the fine jewelry brand based in New York. KIMITAKE jewelry expresses the miracle of birth, the miracle of two totally unique individuals coming together, and the new emotions that are born through their connection. These are pieces infused with the joy of new life. No person can live in isolation. We interact and support one another, in the process developing trust, friendship, and love. And once these bonds are formed, nobody can tear them apart.Also, KIMITAKE jewelry is produced carefully one-by-one by skilled artisans in Japan from Kofu-Yamanashi, where holds a traditional jewelry crafts history. To learn more about KIMITAKE, please visit https://kimitake-ny.com and follow @kimitakejewelry on Instagram.

About Church Boutique

Church Boutique, co-founded by Rodney Burns and David Malvaney, has established itself as a unique sanctuary in Hollywood, celebrating the convergence of luxury art, fashion, furniture, and home decor. Distinguished from typical high-end retail stores, Church Boutique prides itself on showcasing a diverse range of independent designers and artists, creating a haven for creativity and exclusive design. Over the past 15 years, Church Boutique has flourished, drawing an audience that includes high-profile figures and design enthusiasts worldwide. The lifestyle boutique has recently moved to a new location on Beverly Blvd and continues to expand its inventory to house a wider selection of fashion, furnishings, and home decor for their family of loyal clientele. For more information, visit Church Boutique's website: www.churchboutique.com and Instagram: @churchboutique .

Media Contact: Takeshi Yokota / [email protected]

