KIMITAKE CELEBRATES U.S DEBUT WITH 'ULTIMATE LOVE' EVENT AT CHURCH BOUTIQUE IN LOS ANGELES

Fatima Robinson & Lenny Kravitz

Angela Davis

Jasmine Daniels

Paris Libby & Lindsay Flores

WHAT: KIMITAKE, the distinguished fine jewelry brand, marked the debut of their latest collection in the United States with a launch at the renowned CHURCH Boutique in West Hollywood. Esteemed VIP guests enjoyed an evening of elevated shopping complemented by the finest Matsuhisa sushi, premium sake, and music.

WHEN: Thursday, Dec 7th; 6PM-9PM

WHERE: CHURCH Boutique, 8063 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Press Contact:

Takeshi Yokota / [email protected]

About KIMITAKE:

KIMITAKE is a fine jewelry brand based in New York. KIMITAKE jewelry expresses the miracle of birth, the miracle of two totally unique individuals coming together, and the new emotions that are born through their connection. Their pieces are infused with the joy of new life. No person can live in isolation. We interact and support one another in the process of developing trust, friendship, and love. And once these bonds are formed, nobody can tear them apart. KIMITAKE jewelry is produced carefully one by one by skilled artisans in Japan from Kofu-Yamanashi, which holds a traditional jewelry crafts history.

To learn more about KIMITAKE, please visit https://kimitake-ny.com and follow @kimitakejewelry on Instagram.

About Church Boutique:

Church Boutique, co-founded by Rodney Burns and David Malvaney, has established itself as a unique sanctuary in Hollywood, celebrating the convergence of luxury art, fashion, furniture, and home decor. Distinguished from typical high-end retail stores, Church Boutique prides itself on showcasing a diverse range of independent designers and artists, creating a haven for creativity and exclusive design. Over the past 15 years, Church Boutique has flourished, drawing an audience that includes high-profile figures and design enthusiasts worldwide. The lifestyle boutique has recently moved to a new location on Beverly Blvd and continues to expand its inventory to house a wider selection of fashion, furnishings, and home decor for their family of loyal clientele.

For more information, visit Church Boutique's website: www.churchboutique.com and Instagram: @churchboutique

SOURCE KIMITAKE

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.