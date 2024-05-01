KIMITAKE Introduces a New Jewelry Packaging Inspired by Centuries-Old Japanese Traditions

Infusing Japanese Soul and Craftsmanship to Every Detail

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KIMITAKE, renowned for its exquisite handmade jewelry, is thrilled to unveil its newly rebranded jewelry packaging, meticulously crafted to embody the essence of Japan's rich cultural heritage. Rooted in centuries-old craftsmanship, each piece of the packaging has profound meanings and captures the elegance from Japanese tradition synonymous with KIMITAKE.

KIMITAKE Original Package - Elegance from Japanese Traditions (Short Version) KIMITAKE Original Jewelry Package including Paulownia Box, Jewelry Box, and Nishijin-Ori Drawstring Bag Handmade Paulownia Box

The journey began as our designer embarked on a voyage to various regions of Japan, immersing himself in their rich traditions and cultures steeped in history. Inspired by their beauty, he reinterpreted traditional Japanese crafts with a modern flair to design the KIMITAKE jewelry package. By incorporating centuries-old techniques passed down through generations, the package embodies a timeless fusion of elegance and Japanese tradition.

"Our packaging is a celebration of Japan's rich cultural heritage and our enduring commitment to craftsmanship," said Kimio, the designer behind the KIMITAKE jewelry package. "Each piece in the package tells a story of tradition, artistry, and beauty, capturing the spirit of Japan."

Kyoto Nishijin-Ori Drawstring Bag

Dating back over 1,500 years, Nishijin-Ori is a traditional textile originating in Kyoto. The cherry blossom pattern on flowing water, known as "Sakuragawa," embodies the concept that "the beginning of things never ceases," symbolizing an endless flow of happiness. These expansive waves, stretching endlessly across the sea, symbolize KIMITAKE's wish for joy, prosperity, and eternal happiness for our customers.

Kyo-Yuzen Dyeing

Kyo-Yuzen Dyeing is one of the three major Yuzen techniques, passed down for over 400 years. This pattern features circles that endlessly connect and intertwine, hosting auspicious Shippo motifs symbolizing harmony, completeness, and connection. This sacred geometric pattern, known as the Flower of Life, embodies perfect harmony and unconditional love. It is finished with our designer's powerful calligraphy "KIMITAKE" in Hiragana (Japanese characters).

Sanada-Himo

Used in samurai armor and equipment for over a thousand years, Sanada-Himo is known for its durability and strength. It comes from its tightly woven vertical and horizontal threads, symbolizing robust connections. In KIMITAKE's design, the intersecting circles and the significant, auspicious knots of Sanada-Himo symbolize the connections and bonds between individuals that KIMITAKE values.

Tosa Washi

Tosa Washi is an Intangible Cultural Heritage with a history of over a thousand years. It is decorated with auspicious Shippo motifs symbolizing harmony, completeness, and connection as circles endlessly intertwine and link.

Sealing Stamps

The sealing stamp, featuring the striking red KIMITAKE logo, was crafted to evoke the imagery of the Japanese flag. The seal certifies that the package remains unopened by anyone other than the customer.

Paulownia Box

Used as containers for precious items, paulownia boxes have played a significant role in entrusting valuables for over 400 years. Not only are they visually pleasing, but paulownia wood also possesses a unique quality—it can regulate humidity by absorbing and releasing moisture from the air, ensuring a stable environment inside. Moreover, it naturally contains properties that prevent corrosion and repel insects.

Jewelry Box

The deep purple color "Koki Murasaki" symbolizes nobility, while a deep green "Chitose Midori" represents longevity and perseverance, just like how pine trees keep their green foliage all year round. These colors embody our wish to become a brand that will represent Japan globally and be cherished for centuries to come.

This new package from KIMITAKE is available for all jewelry purchases made after April 25, 2024. It invites customers to indulge in the elevated presentation of precious jewelry, offering a glimpse into Japan's rich cultural legacy.

For more information, please visit https://kimitake-ny.com .

About KIMITAKE :

KIMITAKE is a fine jewelry brand handmade in Japan. The designs of KIMITAKE jewelry embody the miracles of one's birth and the meeting of unique personalities, presenting new emotions born from their connection and celebrating the joy of life. People cannot live alone; through interaction and mutual support, trust, friendship, and love are born, forming an unbreakable bond. KIMITAKE jewelry is carefully crafted by skilled artisans in Kofu, Yamanashi, a region with a rich history of traditional jewelry crafts.

