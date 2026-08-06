Kimley-Horn Earns a Spot Among 2026's Best Internship Programs

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimley-Horn was named one of the nation's top internship programs by Yello, earning a spot on the top 100 Internship Programs list. Selected from hundreds of nominations, Kimley-Horn was recognized for creating an internship experience that engages, supports, and prepares early-career talent to become future industry leaders.

Yello's annual Top 100 Internship Program List recognizes Kimley-Horn's intern development, engagement, and culture. Post this Kimley-Horn interns gather in Dallas for Regional Intern Day, where they connected with peers and explored career paths shared by company leaders.

Kimley-Horn interns are integral members of project teams, contributing to real client work that helps drive successful outcomes for clients and communities while earning competitive compensation and building lasting relationships. In 2025, 84% of Kimley-Horn's more than 1,200 interns received a full-time or returning internship offer, demonstrating the program to be a launchpad for long-term careers.

Reflecting on their experience after just one month, Sara Ishak, Landscape Architecture intern, said, "I was able to help with concept designs, hand sketching, outdoor pool deck designs, parking expansions, and other landscape projects. This team has taught me collaboration, technical skills, design analysis, and commitment."

That hands-on experience reflects the broader purpose of Kimley-Horn's internship program.

"Every Kimley-Horn intern brings fresh ideas, curiosity, and a desire to make a real impact," said Aaron Nathan, Chief Operating Officer, Kimley-Horn. "Our role is to provide influential mentorship, real-world experiences, and meaningful opportunities that help interns grow their future. This recognition reinforces the value of creating an environment where emerging talent can flourish."

Presented by WayUp and Yello, the 2026 Top 100 Internship Programs list has been announced annually on National Intern Day since 2017. This year's list was shaped by more than 110,000 votes and a competitive application process that evaluated key criteria, including professional development, intern engagement, company culture, continuous improvement, conversion opportunities, compensation, and unique program elements.

About Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn is a leading engineering, planning, and design consulting firm with more than 11,000 employees in 175+ offices in North America. Operating across various disciplines, Kimley-Horn works as a unified team to serve its clients and support its employees. Kimley-Horn is Great Place To Work Certified™ and adheres to the philosophy of delivering exceptional client service while providing an environment where its people can flourish. For more information, please visit www.kimley-horn.com and follow Kimley-Horn on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE Kimley-Horn