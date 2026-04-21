Kimley-Horn Acquires Gamble Design Collaborative

Acquisition strengthens the firm's master planning, landscape architecture, and entitlement capabilities in one of the Southeast's fastest-growing markets

RALEIGH, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimley-Horn has acquired Gamble Design Collaborative (GDC), an established Franklin, Tenn.-based land planning and landscape architecture consulting firm known for delivering award-winning residential and mixed-use developments throughout Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and Florida.

GDC's team will integrate into Kimley-Horn's multidisciplinary practices, strengthening Kimley-Horn's presence in the Greater Nashville area and expanding the firm's ability to serve clients with additional local knowledge, technical expertise, and entitlement experience in one of the Southeast's most active growth markets.

"The Greater Nashville market and the Southeast United States are experiencing sustained demand for people-focused and high-impact developments, and GDC has been doing that work with distinction," said Angela Fannéy, Senior Vice President and South Region Leader, Kimley-Horn. "Their entitlement expertise and extensive market relationships will further increase the value our teams can offer clients."

"Joining Kimley-Horn lets us keep doing what we do best, only more of it," said Greg Gamble, founder, Gamble Design Collaborative. "Our clients will continue working with the people they trust, now supported by the depth and resources of a national firm."

The acquisition closed on April 17, 2026.

About Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn is a leading engineering, planning, and design consulting firm with over 10,000 employees in more than 155 offices in North America. Operating across various disciplines, Kimley-Horn works as a unified team to serve its clients and support its employees. Kimley-Horn is Great Place To Work® Certified™ and adheres to the philosophy of delivering exceptional client service while fostering an environment where its people can thrive. For more information, please visit www.kimley-horn.com and follow Kimley-Horn on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE Kimley-Horn