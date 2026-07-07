Kimley-Horn Expands into Canada with New Toronto Office

Establishes first Canadian location; Provides support for growing client demand and strengthens presence in key markets

RALEIGH, N.C., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimley-Horn established its first Canadian office in Toronto, Ontario, expanding the firm's presence to better serve clients across Canada.

The Toronto office builds on more than 20 years of experience delivering projects throughout the country. With more than 300 completed projects nationwide and engineers licensed in most provinces, Kimley-Horn has developed a strong foundation of local knowledge and technical expertise. The new office enhances the firm's ability to support clients in key markets, while strengthening existing and future relationships.

"Opening our Toronto office is a meaningful milestone in Kimley-Horn's continued investment in Canada," said Jody Belsick, Principal, Kimley-Horn. "This presence allows us to deepen relationships with clients, collaborate more closely in key markets, and bring the full strength of our multidisciplinary team to projects that support communities across the country."

Toronto was selected as a strategic location due to its strong market opportunities, established client base, and alignment with Kimley-Horn's long-term growth strategy. From this location, the firm will support a wide range of project types, working with teams across North America to deliver integrated planning, engineering, and environmental solutions.

Kimley-Horn serves public and private sector clients across Canada, providing solutions that support infrastructure development and community growth in both urban and emerging markets. The firm's experience spans diverse geographies, climates, and regulatory environments, enabling tailored, locally informed solutions.

About Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn is a leading engineering, planning, and design consulting firm with over 11,000 employees in more than 160 offices in North America. Operating across various disciplines, Kimley-Horn works as a unified team to serve its clients and support its employees. Kimley-Horn is Great Place To Work® CertifiedTM and adheres to the philosophy of delivering exceptional client service while fostering an environment where its people can thrive. For more information, please visit www.kimley-horn.com and follow Kimley-Horn on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE Kimley-Horn