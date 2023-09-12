Kimley-Horn Eliminates the Guesswork of Electric Vehicle Charger Site Selection

News provided by

Kimley-Horn

12 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

U.S. Needs Millions of New Public EV Chargers by 2030

Kimley-Horn's TREDLite EV Helps Retailers, Restaurants, Hotels, and Governments Pinpoint New Charger Locations

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private businesses and governments can now choose their new electric vehicle (EV) charger locations with data-driven precision. Kimley-Horn, the national engineering, planning, and design consulting firm, today launched TREDLite EV, a cloud-based tool that helps organizations develop and optimize their EV charger deployment strategies based on the organization's unique priorities.

Continue Reading
TREDLite EV analyzes potential EV charging sites nationwide to pinpoint the best ones based on an organization’s priorities.
TREDLite EV analyzes potential EV charging sites nationwide to pinpoint the best ones based on an organization’s priorities.

The U.S. has 145,000 public Level 2 and direct-current (DC) fast charging ports. To meet 2030's EV charging needs, the U.S. will need 2.3 million combined Level 2 chargers and DC fast charging ports—16 times today's number—according to S&P Global Mobility.

"Businesses and governments will play key roles in developing a national network of public EV chargers," said Jenna McDavid, practice director, zero emission vehicle strategy at Kimley-Horn. "Their challenge is selecting the right sets of sites to meet their unique needs – and doing so quickly and cost-effectively. TREDLite EV makes a science out of site selection."

TREDLite EV's vast dataset includes:

  • Aggregated and anonymized data on vehicle trips including trip distance and trip density.
  • Geographic information spanning EV market share, sociodemographic data on drivers and residents, and building types, business types, and housing density.
  • Proximity to high-traffic roadways, highway on-ramps and off-ramps, and existing public chargers.
  • Eligibility maps for state, regional, and federal incentives, including the Justice40 Initiative, which identifies historically disadvantaged communities.
  • Customized client-specific data.

Kimley-Horn has planned, designed, or permitted more than 15,000 EV chargers nationwide. Services include site selection, site feasibility assessment, site design, permitting, utility coordination, and more. Clients include restaurants, coffee shops, movie theaters, retailers, fleet operators, hotels, and local, state, and regional governments.

About Kimley-Horn
Kimley-Horn, one of the nation's premier engineering, planning, and design consulting firms, serves a wide range of markets, including transportation, aviation, development services, energy, transit, urban design, landscape architecture, and water/wastewater. With more than 7,000 employees in more than 125 offices nationwide, Kimley-Horn is one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For and one of People Magazine's Companies that Care. For more information, please visit www.kimley-horn.com. Follow Kimley-Horn on LinkedInInstagramTwitter, and Facebook.

SOURCE Kimley-Horn

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.