Kimley-Horn Eliminates the Guesswork of Electric Vehicle Charger Site Selection

Kimley-Horn's TREDLite EV Helps Retailers, Restaurants, Hotels, and Governments Pinpoint New Charger Locations

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private businesses and governments can now choose their new electric vehicle (EV) charger locations with data-driven precision. Kimley-Horn, the national engineering, planning, and design consulting firm, today launched TREDLite EV, a cloud-based tool that helps organizations develop and optimize their EV charger deployment strategies based on the organization's unique priorities.

TREDLite EV analyzes potential EV charging sites nationwide to pinpoint the best ones based on an organization’s priorities.

The U.S. has 145,000 public Level 2 and direct-current (DC) fast charging ports. To meet 2030's EV charging needs, the U.S. will need 2.3 million combined Level 2 chargers and DC fast charging ports—16 times today's number—according to S&P Global Mobility.

"Businesses and governments will play key roles in developing a national network of public EV chargers," said Jenna McDavid, practice director, zero emission vehicle strategy at Kimley-Horn. "Their challenge is selecting the right sets of sites to meet their unique needs – and doing so quickly and cost-effectively. TREDLite EV makes a science out of site selection."

TREDLite EV's vast dataset includes:

Aggregated and anonymized data on vehicle trips including trip distance and trip density.

Geographic information spanning EV market share, sociodemographic data on drivers and residents, and building types, business types, and housing density.

Proximity to high-traffic roadways, highway on-ramps and off-ramps, and existing public chargers.

Eligibility maps for state, regional, and federal incentives, including the Justice40 Initiative, which identifies historically disadvantaged communities.

Customized client-specific data.

Kimley-Horn has planned, designed, or permitted more than 15,000 EV chargers nationwide. Services include site selection, site feasibility assessment, site design, permitting, utility coordination, and more. Clients include restaurants, coffee shops, movie theaters, retailers, fleet operators, hotels, and local, state, and regional governments.

