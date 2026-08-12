Kimley-Horn Named to the 2026 PEOPLE® Companies that Care List

PEOPLE recognizes Kimley-Horn for its people-first culture, top-notch benefits, and community impact.

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimley-Horn was named one of the 2026 PEOPLE Companies that Care by PEOPLE magazine and Great Place To Work®, earning a spot on the prestigious list for the fourth time.

This year's honor reflects how Kimley-Horn continues to grow alongside its people: expanding the benefits that support them at every stage of life, deepening the ways employees engage with the communities where they live and work, and incorporating sustainability into the projects that shape their future.

Kimley-Horn employees from the Raleigh office volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, helping to build homes, communities, and hope in the local community.

"Our people shape our culture," said Lori Hall, Chief Human Resources Officer at Kimley-Horn. "Our employees invest in one another and work together to positively impact the causes and communities they care about most. Being named to the PEOPLE Companies that Care list is a proud moment and a reflection of what we can accomplish together."

Kimley-Horn's recognition stems from its robust employee support programs. These include expanded mental health resources, comprehensive healthcare, family-focused benefits such as adoption and surrogacy assistance, fertility support, and enhanced New Parent Leave, which increased from two weeks to six weeks. The firm's 401(k) plan includes a 2-to-1 employer match and a student loan provision that helps eligible employees repay student debt while still receiving the full firm match. Kimley-Horn was also recognized for programs such as KH My Way Dollars, a distinctive bonus program that gives employees financial rewards to use in ways that matter most to them—from pursuing personal goals and supporting family needs to giving back to charitable causes.

In addition, the firm was recognized for its commitment to community impact through the Kimley-Horn Foundation, which donated nearly $2M to nonprofit organizations across the country in 2025, supporting causes from environmental conservation to disaster relief.

Kimley-Horn also earned recognition for its sustainability efforts, which are rooted in its culture and work on behalf of clients and communities. By delivering creative infrastructure solutions, Kimley-Horn continues to lead with purpose and innovation, helping clients achieve their long-term sustainability goals.

The PEOPLE Companies that Care list is based on over 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 7.3 million employees this year alone. To qualify, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and submit essays validated by employee survey data, detailing their efforts to support people, communities, and sustainability.

About Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn is a leading engineering, planning, and design consulting firm with more than 11,000 employees in 175+ offices in North America. Operating across various disciplines, Kimley-Horn works as a unified team to serve its clients and support its employees. Kimley-Horn is Great Place To Work CertifiedTM and adheres to the philosophy of delivering exceptional client service while providing an environment where its people can flourish. For more information, please visit www.kimley-horn.com and follow Kimley-Horn on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE Kimley-Horn