Kimley-Horn Strengthens Presence in Southern California

RALEIGH, N.C., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimley-Horn, a premier engineering, planning, and design consultancy with offices across the country, added the team from VICUS, a female-led consulting firm specializing in urban planning, design, and environmental consulting. The integration of VICUS, led by Monica Villalobos, embodies a shared vision and commitment to advancing equitable and sustainable urban planning solutions.

The combination of Kimley-Horn and VICUS harnesses the complementary strengths of both firms, culminating in a robust array of services tailored to meet the dynamic demands of clients and their residents. Together, new possibilities in urban planning and development will be unlocked, seamlessly integrating the capabilities of both firms to address the multifaceted needs of communities nationwide.

"I've long admired Kimley-Horn's legacy of excellence in engineering, planning, and design," said Monica Villalobos, President and Principal, VICUS. "By combining efforts with Kimley-Horn, I know we will continue to lead the way in creating vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive urban environments that prioritize the needs of the communities in which we live and work."

Jason Matson, Principal, Kimley-Horn, added, "Monica and the VICUS team bring to Kimley-Horn a wealth of experience tackling complex urban planning challenges. Together with their focus on creating inclusive, transit-rich environments, we will leverage our collective skills and experience to drive positive change in communities across the country and redefine urban landscapes."

Villalobos continued, "It wasn't just Kimley-Horn's commitment to exceptional client service that drew us in, we took this next step to combine with Kimley-Horn because of the culture and commitment the firm has to its partners. When I look at Kimley-Horn, I see individuals who are encouraged to bring their best selves to work, who are enabled to excel as the best consultants, partners, and teammates they can be."

The four members of the VICUS team officially joined Kimley-Horn's existing Los Angeles office May 1, 2024.

About Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn, one of the nation's premier planning and design consulting firms, serves a wide range of disciplines, including transportation, aviation, the environment, land development, transit, urban planning, landscape architecture, and water resources. With nearly 8,000 employees across the country, Kimley-Horn functions as one profit center, serving clients with extensive resources in more than 130 offices. Kimley-Horn has been named one of FORTUNE's "100 Best Companies to Work For" for 17 years and operates with the philosophy of providing exceptional client service and an environment for our people to flourish. For more information, please visit www.kimley-horn.com and follow Kimley-Horn on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

