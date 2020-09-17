Kimmel Center Appoints Six New Members To Board Of Directors, Under Board Chair Michael D. Zisman

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kimmel Center, Inc. a non-profit, Board-led, preeminent institution whose mission is to engage the region's diverse communities with art through performance and education – announces six new members to its Board of Directors. The elected members are a group of esteemed regional leaders, selected to serve alongside an already impressive list of the Philadelphia community's civic and business influencers to guide the Kimmel Center into a successful future. These individuals will serve under Chairman of the Board Michael D. Zisman, who has served on the Kimmel Center's Board of Directors for 8 years over multiple terms.

New Board members include: Angela Bostick, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania; Jeffrey Brown, Vice Chairman, President, and Co-owner of NFI; Joe Hill, Government Relations Principal at Cozen O'Connor; Michele Kreisler Rubenstein, independent consultant and former Senior Portfolio Manager and Executive Director at Morgan Stanley; Dalila Wilson-Scott, Senior Vice President of Community Impact for Comcast Corporation and as President of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation; and Rob Wilson, Hip Hop Financial Advisor.

""In the midst of COVID-19 uncertainty, the Kimmel Center is grateful to be equipped with a forward-thinking, community-focused Board of Directors," said Anne Ewers, President & CEO of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. "Now, more than ever, we need representatives who support our vision to transform lives daily through the arts, as we navigate virtual togetherness and prepare for the future. The Kimmel Cultural Campus houses 9 performance venues and is a hub for eight esteemed Resident Companies; the arts are vital to our city and our world, and I am confident that the skills and dedication of these new Board members will positively guide us into the future."

"As Board Chair, I welcome our six new Board members, knowing they are enthusiastic about the Kimmel Cultural Campus and its long-term goals," said Michael Zisman, Board Chair. "As the Kimmel navigates this pandemic as a non-profit heavily reliant upon ticket sales, maintaining its dedication to the Greater Philadelphia region – facilitating impactful arts education supplements, diversifying programming, and offering 'tickets to togetherness' – I know these individuals will strive to keep us community-minded and supported as we face difficult decisions and a future of the arts in Philadelphia."

The Kimmel Center Board of Directors is currently led by Chair Michael D. Zisman, Vice-Chair Robert R. Corrato, Vice-Chair Jane Hollingsworth, Treasurer Nicole Perkins, Secretary Jami Wintz McKeon, and President & CEO Anne Ewers.

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus

Located in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, our mission is to engage the region's diverse communities with art through performance and education. Our Cultural Campus serves more than 1 million guests per year and includes the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, the Academy of Music, and the Merriam Theater- representing more than 160 years of rich history for the performing arts along Philadelphia's Avenue of the Arts. We are home to eight esteemed Resident Companies: The Philadelphia Orchestra, Opera Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Ballet, The Philly POPS, PHILADANCO, The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, and Curtis Institute of Music. With 9,000 seats per night, we are the second largest performing arts center in the country, second only to Lincoln Center. Annual sales of 1.2million tickets, when taken per capita, make us the second most impactful performing arts center in the country, second only to Kennedy Center. Our Cultural Campus serves as a preeminent and inclusive place to enjoy exceptional experiences that reflect the spirit of our region. We cultivate a creative and socially responsible environment where our community shares experiences that are delivered with pride, integrity, and respect. As a 501 c 3 nonprofit organization, we collaborate, present, and produce a broad range of relevant and meaningful events, we serve as an active gathering space for social and community events, we educate the region's young people through access to quality arts experiences, and we provide support to artists in the creation of new work. American Airlines is the official airline of Broadway Philadelphia. For additional information, visit www.kimmelcenter.org

