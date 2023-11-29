Kimmeridge Carbon Solutions and Storegga partner to advance CCUS projects

News provided by

Kimmeridge

29 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK and DENVER, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimmeridge Carbon Solutions, a private equity fund sponsored by private investment firm Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC ("Kimmeridge"), and Storegga Limited ("Storegga") announced today the signing of a collaboration agreement aimed at advancing carbon capture and storage (CCUS) projects. The two companies will collaborate to identify, develop and deploy large-scale CCUS initiatives with the goal of significantly reducing carbon emissions. This collaboration harnesses Kimmeridge's US onshore experience, geotechnical expertise and industry relationships, coupled with Storegga's expertise in carbon value chains and in the development and commissioning of CO2 transportation and storage infrastructure.

The initial focus of the joint effort will be on projects in Wyoming, a state with Class VI primacy, suitable subsurface geology and industrial emitters looking to decarbonize. Kimmeridge and Storegga will also explore concepts proximal to locations where Kimmeridge has active hydrocarbon projects. A combined team of Storegga and Kimmeridge experts has advanced project analysis and engaged in discussions with both landowners and emitters.

Henry Makansi, Managing Partner at Kimmeridge, said, "CCUS will be a critical tool in reducing carbon emissions, particularly in difficult-to-abate sectors. With our subsurface expertise and research capabilities, we are increasingly focused on deploying this technology to meet the demands of net-zero goals. We are delighted to be working with Storegga to study opportunities and accelerate the development of successful and value-creating projects in the US."

Nick Cooper, CEO of Storegga, said, "This cooperation will marry Kimmeridge's local presence, relationships and expertise with Storegga's carbon knowledge and focus on decarbonizing industry and power."

About Storegga Limited 

Storegga Limited is an independent, UK-based decarbonization development business. It develops early-stage carbon capture and storage and hydrogen projects in the UK and internationally to contribute to achieving net-zero targets. The company employs approximately 80 people in the UK, US and Singapore, with its head office in London.

Storegga is a private company backed by GIC, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., M&G Investments, Macquarie Group and Snam. https://storegga.earth/

About Kimmeridge

Founded in 2012 by Ben Dell, Dr. Neil McMahon and Henry Makansi, Kimmeridge is an alternative asset manager specializing in the energy sector. Kimmeridge's direct investment approach, deep technical knowledge, active portfolio management and proprietary research and data gathering set the firm apart in the industry. The Kimmeridge Carbon Solutions fund focuses on sustainable and value-driven investments in the energy sector, and has a made a series of targeted investments, including Chestnut Carbon, Landgate and Common Energy. https://kimmeridge.com/

Contacts:

For Storegga:
[email protected]

For Kimmeridge:
Daniel Yunger / Hallie Wolff / Emma Cloyd
[email protected]
917.574.8582 / 917.842.1127

SOURCE Kimmeridge

Also from this source

Kimmeridge Expands Integrated Gas Platform in South Texas with Acquisition of Assets from a Private Seller and Midstream Takeaway Agreement with Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline

Kimmeridge Expands Integrated Gas Platform in South Texas with Acquisition of Assets from a Private Seller and Midstream Takeaway Agreement with Kinder Morgan Texas Pipeline

Kimmeridge, an investment firm focused on the energy sector, today announced that its affiliate, Kimmeridge Texas Gas ("KTG"), has signed a...
KIMMERIDGE CARBON SOLUTIONS COMMITS $15 MILLION TO US LIGHT ENERGY - A HIGHLY REGARDED DEVELOPER OF COMMUNITY SOLAR SOLUTIONS

KIMMERIDGE CARBON SOLUTIONS COMMITS $15 MILLION TO US LIGHT ENERGY - A HIGHLY REGARDED DEVELOPER OF COMMUNITY SOLAR SOLUTIONS

Kimmeridge, an alternative asset manager focused on the energy sector, today announced an investment of $15 million in US Light Energy, a distributed ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.