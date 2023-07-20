Kimmeridge Publishes White Paper "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For"

News provided by

Kimmeridge Energy

20 Jul, 2023, 14:07 ET

Outlines need for public E&P sector consolidation and impediments to dealmaking

Argues for publicizing unsolicited offers to overcome misalignment between shareholders and management

NEW YORK and DENVER, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimmeridge, a private investment firm focused on the energy sector, today published a white paper entitled, "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For." 

The paper builds on prior research from Kimmeridge, which has contributed to the evolution of the E&P sector. Unfortunately, despite meaningful progress in reforming the business model, the sector continues to suffer from a supply and demand imbalance. There are too many public companies relative to the degree of investor interest, resulting in depressed valuations. And, while shale was once a game for smaller, more nimble companies, the benefits of scale have emerged over the years. The logical outcome should be that large companies acquire small companies or that small companies combine. Nevertheless, public consolidation has yet to meaningfully occur. While disheartening, Kimmeridge is not surprised. As the firm emphasized in its 2021 white paper, "US Upstream M&A: Like Turkeys Voting for Christmas," the primary impediments to consolidation remain management and board incentives.

Mark Viviano, Head of Public Equities at Kimmeridge, said, "The highly fragmented E&P sector must prioritize public consolidation that is in the best interests of shareholders. Such consolidation would go a long way towards aligning interests, enhancing scale, delivering lower carbon intensity energy and increasing profitability. It seems like a logical proposition for everyone – except entrenched boards and management teams."

The current report outlines a framework for increasing the probability of a successful deal and illustrates how these principles can be applied in practice by referencing several recent transactions in the sector. Ultimately, given the lack of progress in addressing alignment issues between investors and boards, Kimmeridge also makes the case for publicizing unsolicited offers as the most direct way to hold an entrenched board or management team accountable.

To view more of Kimmeridge's research and thought leadership, please visit:
http://kimmeridge.com/research-archive/.

About Kimmeridge
Founded in 2012 by Ben Dell, Dr. Neil McMahon and Henry Makansi, Kimmeridge is an alternative asset manager focused on making direct investments in energy in the US. The Firm is differentiated by its direct investment approach, deep technical knowledge, active portfolio management and proprietary research and data gathering. For additional information on Kimmeridge and its proprietary research, please visit www.kimmeridge.com.

Media:
Daniel Yunger / Hallie Wolff / Emma Cloyd
[email protected]
917.574.8582 / 917.842.1127

SOURCE Kimmeridge Energy

Also from this source

MAX WARBURTON JOINS KIMMERIDGE TO ACCELERATE INVESTMENTS IN RENEWABLE ENERGY AND CARBON SOLUTIONS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.