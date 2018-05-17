Kimono Is a Finalist in IMS Global's Learning Impact Awards

Kimono's entry for flexible, standards-based data integrations describes how Kimono streamlines and standardizes the way data is collected and shared via iPaaS, or integration platform as a service, and enables educators to share learning data back to the student information system (SIS). "Enabling teachers to send grades back to the SIS with the push of a button saves teachers valuable time and helps them focus on their real jobs," said Steve Curtis, CEO at Kimono. "It also ensures parents and administrators have more timely access to learning information." Teachers reported saving anywhere from 15 minutes to two hours per day using Kimono's grade passback feature. Kimono estimates for every dollar spent on its platform, schools receive over $25 in value back in time saved by their teachers.

With digital applications becoming more numerous in the classroom, schools expect these apps to come bundled with integration solutions. Kimono reduces the burden for application partners, as it connects with any student information system and enables partners to create complex mappings and customizations for their customers, without managing point-to-point integrations.

A panel of experts will evaluate the Learning Impact entries, which consist of a short video, paper, and Q&A session submitted by each finalist. However, the edtech community can also review entries and vote. Voting is open until noon EDT on May 23, and the winners will be announced on May 24 during the Learning Impact Leadership Institute awards luncheon.

Kimono is a premium interoperability platform that connects the student information system with other applications. Through iPaaS, or integration platform as a service, Kimono helps districts and schools solve complex, evolving integration problems with real-time solutions that improve the accuracy, accessibility, and privacy of student information. Kimono currently serves eight states, over 2000 districts, and more than 14 million students.

