Kimono is First to Share Learning Data Using SIF

With schools adopting enterprise learning management systems (LMS) and a host of digital applications for the classroom, demand to share student performance data between systems is massive. Educators need outcomes back in the student information system (SIS) or gradebook, where that data can be used to report grades and inform instruction.

"Leveraging standards to securely share data across multiple systems reduces errors and saves teachers and administrators an enormous amount of time," said Steve Curtis, CEO at Kimono. "We're already seeing an average of 500,000 assignments per week and 3,000 courses per day come through the Kimono Grades App."

Kimono vetted the SIF grade passback architecture with the A4L Community Assessment/ Gradebook Task Force and is the first to successfully help schools share this type of learning data using SIF at scale.

"Kimono continues to show its leadership in developing solutions for real-world issues seen each day by districts across the country," states Dr. Larry Fruth II, CEO of the Access 4 Learning Community. "Their usage of collaboratively built technical standards is how all marketplace providers can deliver on the promise of interoperability – whether it is SIF Specification usage or other standards built to address the needs of customers."

Kimono is a premium interoperability platform that connects the student information system with other applications. Through iPaaS (integration platform as a service) Kimono helps districts and schools solve complex, evolving integration problems with solutions that improve the accuracy, accessibility, and privacy of student information. Kimono's cloud-based platform is the most comprehensive solution on the market, currently serving eight states and over 2,600 districts.

A4L Community is a non-profit collaboration composed of schools, districts, local authorities, states, US and International Ministries of Education, software vendors, and consultants who collectively address all aspects of learning information management and access to support learning.

Contact:

Jessica Bleak, Marketing Director

801.440.3316

Jessica@kimonocloud.com

Penny Murray, Community Director

202.621.0547

pmurray@A4L.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimono-is-first-to-share-learning-data-using-sif-300627523.html

SOURCE Kimono

Related Links

http://www.kimonocloud.com

