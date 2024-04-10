Kimora Lee Simmons, Naiomi Glasses, and Shoba Lonappan to be Honored at 25th Anniversary Smile Train Gala

The evening, hosted by TV personality and executive producer Jeannie Mai and featuring a performance by multi-platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks, will celebrate 25 years of transforming lives and global cleft care

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Train , the world's largest cleft-focused organization, announces their 25th anniversary gala , a major milestone event celebrating a quarter century of unwavering commitment to ensuring every person has access to high-quality comprehensive cleft care. The gala will take place on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

Jeannie Mai, TV personality and executive producer, will host the event, which will bring together Smile Train's global network to celebrate the charity's impact of lighting up children's lives with smiles. The evening will honor entrepreneur, creative director, and Smile Train Ambassador Kimora Lee Simmons with the Goodwill Ambassador Award; Diné weaver and designer Naiomi Glasses with the Smile Maker Award; and Nurse and Smile Train Partner Shoba Lonappan with the Teach a Woman to Fish Award for their efforts to transform childrens' lives – and smiles – forever. Multi-platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks will also join with a musical performance to celebrate the milestone evening, and DJ Jazzy Jeff will host the afterparty.

"Since our founding in 1999, Smile Train has made it possible for children with clefts all over the globe to lead healthy, full lives," said Susannah Schaefer, President and CEO, Smile Train. "As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we're thrilled to recognize Kimora, Naiomi, and Shoba, who consistently advocate for the cleft community. With their support, alongside our medical professionals, corporate and community partners, ambassadors and volunteers, and patients and families, we are paving the way to a world with universally accessible cleft treatment and care, where all children can truly thrive. We're looking forward to celebrating our impact over the past 25 years and look ahead to the next 25."

Smile Train is the only cleft-focused organization with a sustainable and local model of supporting cleft surgeries and other forms of essential care. To date, Smile Train has empowered more than 2,100 medical professionals across 90+ countries to provide free, high-quality, life-changing cleft treatment to 1.9 million people. The organization has also ensured a bright future for cleft treatment and care, hosting 40,000+ training opportunities for medical workers and partnering with more than 1,100 health centers.

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long serve as co-chairs of the Honorary Gala Committee alongside Kenyan Drake, Howie Mandel, Chanel Iman, Christie Brinkley, Elizabeth Gillies, and Reba McEntire. Bank of America serves as the Platinum Sponsor.

For more information about the event, please visit smiletrain25.com .

ABOUT SMILE TRAIN:

Smile Train empowers local medical professionals with training, funding, and resources to provide free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children globally. We advance a sustainable solution and scalable global health model for cleft treatment, drastically improving children's lives, including their ability to eat, breathe, speak, and ultimately thrive. To learn more about how Smile Train's sustainable approach means donations have both an immediate and long-term impact, please visit smiletrain.org .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

[email protected]

ABOUT THE HONOREES:

Smile Train Ambassador Kimora Lee Simmons is a model, businesswoman, fashion designer, venture capitalist, entrepreneur, TV personality, philanthropist, and author. In 2021, Simmons and her Baby Phat line partnered with Smile Train on the #AllSmilesAreBeautiful campaign to design and produce an exclusive, limited-edition All Smiles are Beautiful t-shirt, with all net proceeds going to Smile Train's programs supporting mental healthcare for children with clefts.

Naiomi Glasses is a Diné (Navajo) weaver/textile artist, cleft advocate, designer, model, and skater. She started weaving, which is her main love, in 2015. Her first ribbon win for weaving was in 2019 at the Gallup, NM, Inter Tribal Ceremonial Arts Market. She placed first in the utilitarian category for her handwoven bag. In 2021, she launched her first design projects. She continues to work with companies to bring her designs to life on blankets, mill-made rugs, shoes, clothing, and bags. As a person born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate, Naiomi has endured her share of bullying from childhood until today. She is grateful for her family and the amazing support system she has had throughout her life. As an artist, she uses her social media platform to show Diné people and their way of life. Her goal is to bridge the gap between today's youth and their Diné ancestors by demonstrating the beauty of the Diné culture through weaving and design. Her motto is, T'áá hwó' ají t'éego ("It's up to you"), which, for her, means your future is up to you. You can choose how to write your story.

Sister (Nurse) Shoba Lonappan oversees the Female Surgery Ward at the Jubilee Mission Medical College Hospital in Thrissur, India, and has been caring for children with clefts since 2007. She has been working tirelessly for 16+ years to give the best care to her patients and their families. Sister Lonappan is attentive to the well-being of each child, and often diagnoses serious illnesses early on so that treatment is instituted early. This has saved many lives. She is always there for her patients and their families with patience, listening to every mother who comes in anxious about her child's surgery. She is an inspiration to her colleagues, her patients, and all of Smile Train.

SOURCE Smile Train