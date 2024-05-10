Kimpton Alton Hotel Unveils Dynamic Spring and Summer Events in Fisherman's Wharf

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1000 California Sea Lions can't be wrong. As witnessed by the unprecedented convergence of the beloved maritime mammals to Fisherman's Wharf this month, San Francisco's waterfront hospitality center is swimming in vacation time activities and attractions. Question: where do savvy visitors stay? Answer: The award-winning Kimpton Alton Hotel (www.altonhotelsf.com) located in the heart of San Francisco's vibrant Fisherman's Wharf area. The acclaimed boutique property has a wave of exciting events and collaborations for the upcoming spring and summer seasons. In partnership with the Fisherman's Wharf Community Benefit District (FWCBD), the Alton Hotel is committed to enhancing the cultural landscape and fostering community engagement.

"San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf is the place to be this summer," says Emily Nichols, General Manager of the Kimpton Alton Hotel. "This season's diverse programming shows off the best of what San Francisco is famous for and why The Alton is the perfect base for leisure activities for locals and out-of-town visitors alike."

Adjacent to the iconic Fisherman's Wharf, the Kimpton Alton Hotel invites guests to explore the waterfront including PIER39, the Hyde Street Pier National Maritime Park, Alcatraz National Park Cruises, plus enjoy breathtaking views of the city skyline from the newly installed SkyStar Wheel, San Francisco's answer to "The London Eye."

"Mother's Day Brunch on May 12 at our Michelin Star Recommended Abacá Restaurant is the perfect kick-off to the season," says Nichols, noting Abacá's monthly Chef Collaboration Dinners. "Guests can indulge in exquisite cuisine curated by renowned chefs, including a special upcoming meal with Monique Feybess, as seen on Top Chef." Abacá' contemporary Filipino-Californian restaurant, showcases Filipino culture and cuisine while using some of Northern California's best seasonal ingredients.

Kicking off Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 25, the Kimpton Alton Hotel is proud to support the Fisherman's Wharf CBD's Pier Party Concert Series. This series will feature 20 concerts in the Crab Wheel Plaza every Saturday from 3pm – 7pm, showcasing local talent and fostering community spirit.

On Monday, June 17, The Alton hosts a Juneteenth Poetry Night, featuring readings in partnership with The Living Room to commemorate Juneteenth, honoring African American heritage. This free event, held in the Kimpton Hotel Studio, invites the public to join in a celebration of resilience and cultural expression. The SF Wine Society will be curating special vintages for the occasion.

Throughout June, the Alton celebrates SF's diversity and inclusion, with a wide array of LGBTQ Pride Festivities featuring Drag Bingo Brunch on "Pink Saturday", June 27 with performances by the fabulous Katya Smirnoff-Skyy and Wine Hour celebrations.

Located in the heart of San Francisco's historic Fisherman's Wharf, the Kimpton Alton Hotel offers a blend of modern luxury and coastal charm. With thoughtfully designed accommodations, exceptional dining experiences, and unparalleled hospitality, the Alton invites guests to discover the essence of San Francisco. Whether exploring the vibrant local arts scene or indulging in culinary delights, the Alton Hotel promises an unforgettable stay in the City by the Bay.

