KIMPTON ASHBEL NEW YORK - PARK AVENUE OPENS IN HISTORIC MIDTOWN MANHATTAN LANDMARK

A townhouse-inspired retreat introduces residential design, gathering spaces, and a new neighborhood café in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimpton Ashbel New York-Park Avenue, a boutique luxury hotel in Midtown Manhattan and part of the IHG luxury and lifestyle portfolio, is now open at 70 Park Avenue, welcoming guests to a reimagined Beaux-Arts landmark along one of Manhattan's most storied avenues. Just steps from Grand Central Terminal and Bryant Park, the hotel brings new life to the historic building originally constructed in 1928 as the Doral Park Avenue Hotel, introducing a residential approach to hospitality inspired by the character and charm of a classic Manhattan townhouse.

The newly opened Park Avenue hotel features 205 guestrooms, including 14 family-friendly connecting rooms, each designed with tailored interiors, soft palettes, and generous proportions that create a calm and comfortable place to unwind after a day in the heart of New York City.

Kimpton Ashbel New York-Park Avenue, a boutique luxury hotel in Midtown Manhattan, is now open at 70 Park Avenue Post this

Sofia L. Vandaele, Regional Director of Operations for IHG Luxury & Lifestyle in New York, said: "Kimpton Ashbel is the kind of hotel that feels like a secret key, a personal enclave for those who know where to look. Our intention is for guests to feel as though they are stepping into the home of a stylish New Yorker. An elegant Manhattan socialite and a warm and inviting host."

Designed to feel more like a private home than a traditional hotel, the experience replaces a conventional lobby with interconnected residential‑style spaces, including a foyer, living room, and family room framed by preserved architectural details that encourage guests to linger, gather, or work throughout the day. Oversized wood portals frame original architectural columns and windows, linking each space while preserving the building's historic character.

Sofia adds: "Kimpton Ashbel is a haven for travelers who view luxury not by extravagance, but by the comfort of belonging, the beauty of serenity and the rare feeling of knowing the city before smartphones. Our location is special, for the city, our guests, and Kimpton. It was here that Kimpton was first introduced in New York City. Today, still surrounded by storied museums, libraries and homes, we return to offer a timeless hideaway for work, wandering, connection and all the moments in between. This is a place where guests can unwind with a laptop and coffee, gather with friends, or retreat to their room to relax and recharge."

STAYS WITH SOUL

Every Kimpton has a soulful essence, from its history, creators, locale, community, and people, and Kimpton Ashbel New York-Park Avenue is no exception. Since 1928, 70 Park Avenue has offered a unique perspective on New York City, anchoring the hotel within one of Midtown Manhattan's most storied corridors. Originally built during the Beaux-Arts architectural movement, the hotel showcases a commitment to proportion, grace, craftsmanship, and enduring elegance, evident in its limestone façade and soft, natural light throughout the interiors.

As fate would have it, 70 Park Avenue has returned to Kimpton, now transformed with a revived outlook to ignite the human spirit and enchant guests out of the everyday, all with a quintessentially Kimpton wink of curiosity around every corner. Warm woods, soft palettes and curated gold accents are layered with playful flushes of color and eclectic artwork through design concepts led by Busta Studio. Furnishings are custom designed for the hotel, combining refined metal accents with organic textures to give each space a distinct sense of character.

Kimpton Ashbel's beautifully restored original limestone-clad façade anchors the hotel in its architectural past, while the interiors introduce a more intimate and residential flow. Upon entering, the ground floor unfolds a series of residential spaces; a foyer, living room, and family room, seamlessly linked by oversized wood portals that incorporate preserved architectural columns, original steps, and historic windows – creating a natural transition between past and present.

At the heart of the hotel, Kimpton Ashbel's living room serves as a welcoming gathering space, a floating open-space banquette, and a library. Just beyond, Park & Bel, the hotel's café concept, brings the energy of Park Avenue into the space, offering a natural extension of the living room where guests can gather, work remotely, or recharge throughout the day. A curated art program from Soho Art Gallery brings personality, featuring commissioned original mixed-media art pieces, while a collection of Assouline and Taschen books enriches the space, reinforcing the hotel's sense of refined residential living.

LOCAL HOT SPOTS

True to the Kimpton brand, restaurants and bars are designed to stand alone as destinations in their own right, loved locally by the community and hotel residents alike. At Kimpton Ashbel, Park & Bel serves as both a neighborhood café and a social gathering place, positioned to become a go‑to spot along Park Avenue where guests can purchase expertly brewed coffee, reconnect with friends, or recharge in a cozy, thoughtfully appointed setting.

The menu transitions from artisanal baked goods, seasonal fruit, and hearty sandwiches in the morning to a selection of small plates designed for evening enjoyment, offering a relaxed and social complement to the space during later hours. Additionally, Kimpton Ashbel also offers guests a curated bar cart featuring à la carte premium cocktails, craft beer, and fine wine, adding a sense of occasion to every stay.

A COMMUNITY OF CONNECTION

At Kimpton Ashbel New York-Park Avenue, meaningful connection begins with comfort and ease. Every space within the Midtown Manhattan hotel is intentionally designed to invite conversation, curiosity, and serendipity, from chance meetings over morning coffee to travelers exchanging recommendations in the living room.

Mornings are energized by the signature Kimpton Kickstart program, featuring coffee and tea that set a positive tone for the day, while Park & Bel is available with a full café menu. In the evenings, Kimpton Social, the hotel's nightly hosted social hour, brings guests together over beer and wine in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. Both the Kickstart program and Social Hour are complimentary for hotel guests.

Kimpton Ashbel joins Kimpton's growing portfolio of properties and destinations. Among the newest hotels to the portfolio include Kimpton Mirador Pacific Grove Monterey and Kimpton Miralina Resort & Villas. For more information or to book a stay at a Kimpton hotel, visit www.kimptonhotels.com or https://www.ihg.com/onerewards/content/us/en/tier-benefits.

NOTES TO EDITORS

IMAGERY

Imagery is available to download from the media gallery here.

About Kimpton Ashbel New York-Park Avenue :

Kimpton Ashbel New York-Park Avenue recently debuted in Midtown Manhattan as one of the city's newest Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants properties. Steps from Grand Central Station and surrounded by tree-lined streets, Gilded Age mansions, and classic architecture, the reimagined 1928 Beaux-Arts landmark features 205 stylish guestrooms and suites, many with sweeping views of Park Avenue and the Empire State Building.

Inspired by New York City's iconic townhouses, the interiors balance elegance and modern sophistication with organic textures, light wood tones, and curated gold accents, creating a serene retreat in the heart of the city. At the center of the hotel, guests and locals can gather in the welcoming living room, anchored by Park & Bel, an innovative café concept, designed as a neighborhood favorite and must-visit for hotel guests, complemented by a thoughtfully curated bar cart experience.

Kimpton Ashbel New York-Park Avenue embodies the brand's legacy of thoughtful hospitality, design-forward spaces, and a true sense of place in Midtown Manhattan. For more information, visit www.ashbelhotelnewyork.com.

About Kimpton

Kimpton, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' luxury and lifestyle portfolio, pioneered the concept of hotels combining sophisticated, playful design with a more human guest experience in the U.S. Founded in 1981, the San Francisco-born luxury lifestyle brand now operates 83 properties and over 100 restaurants, bars and lounges across urban locations, resort destinations and up-and-coming markets globally. From inspiring design and expansive experiences to forward-thinking flavors that feed the soul, Kimpton spaces act as vibrant hubs for sparking authentic human connections. Every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered so that guest experiences remain meaningful, unscripted and inspired.

For more information, visit KimptonHotels.com.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programs with over 145 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms and 6,800 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,300 properties.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Kimpton Ashbel New York - Park Avenue