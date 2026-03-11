KIMPTON ERA MIDTOWN NEW YORK OPENS AS MANHATTAN'S NEWEST LIFESTYLE DESTINATION

The 33-Story Newbuild Offers a Vertical Voyage of Contemporary Lifestyle, Four Destination Dining Concepts by Apicii, and Unrivaled Midtown Views

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimpton Era Midtown New York officially opens its doors, marking the latest addition for the Kimpton brand in Manhattan.

Guest Room at Kimpton Era Midtown New York

Now open, Kimpton Era Midtown New York serves as the ultimate launchpad for the modern traveler—a 33-story ground-up skyscraper designed by Extell Development Company and the first under their direct management. Inside, the explorer will find rooms that are petite yet thoughtfully designed, distilled to their purest essentials to create a calm, intuitive sanctuary where the city is yours to uncover. Beyond the guest rooms, the hotel's pulse beats through four distinctive restaurant and bar concepts in partnership with Apicii, including a collaboration with legendary chef Rocco DiSpirito and a breathtaking rooftop bar offering 360-degree skyline views of the city's cultural and business hub. This alluring gateway to an effortless New York experience features a 24-hour, 1,375-square-foot gym equipped with Peloton bikes, yoga mats, and the latest cardio gear.

Elysa Goldman, Senior Vice President, Development at Extell Development Company, added: "As our first managed hospitality project under Extell Hospitality Services, Kimpton Era is a testament to our commitment to best-in-class service and sophisticated design. We've worked with world-class partners to create a destination that captures the layered character of New York City, and we are proud to see this vision come to life in the heart of Manhattan."

"We aren't just opening a hotel; we're giving guests the keys to find their own rhythm in the heartbeat of Manhattan," said Managing Director Kori Yoran. "New York isn't just a city you visit; it's an experience that moves at its own electric pace. Kimpton Era captures that quintessential duality–the vibrant pulse of the streets paired with a refined sanctuary that lets you catch your breath. We've designed every corner to be a sophisticated basecamp where the city's many eras converge, inviting our guests to dive into the hum and return to a space that feels like home."

DESIGN

With interiors brought to life by INC Architecture & Design, and architecture design by SLCE Architects, Kimpton Era channels modern classicism with artful, intuitive comfort. The design captures New York's layered character—elegant yet gritty, refined yet raw—woven into a purpose-built skyscraper. Striking a balance between masculine and feminine notes, the design radiates a soft, edgy atmosphere crafted for elegance. Notably, the design team at INC Architecture & Design also led the 2022 renovation of the nearby Rockefeller Center landmark, allowing for the hotel to feel like a natural extension of its iconic surroundings.

ROOMS + SUITES

The overnight journey starts on the ground floor with a self-service check-in counter—a streamlined arrival that allows guests to go straight to their room. On the third floor, a contemporary lobby unfolds into refined textures and rich accents. This floor houses The Parlor, which functions as the hotel's main lobby, and a manned reception desk. Above, guests follow custom bohemian rugs to each of the 529 "jewel box" inspired guest rooms. Designed with precision, a painted palette of muted floral tones in soft neutral, cool blue, olive, and dusty pink induce the feeling of a calm escape. Warm wooding with an additional fluted paneling is a nod to the building architecture soaring outside the expansive windows in every room.

Crafted Comfort : Rooms are thoughtfully tailored to a traveler's lifestyle, a masterpiece of urban proportion where every square inch serves a purpose. The considered layout places everything harmoniously—from the bathroom to the workspace and luggage storage - allowing rooms to feel both intimate, organized and chic. Kit Miles fabric pops on a curvy seatback, complementing the midcentury art adorning the walls and the plush accent pillows.

: Rooms are thoughtfully tailored to a traveler's lifestyle, a masterpiece of urban proportion where every square inch serves a purpose. The considered layout places everything harmoniously—from the bathroom to the workspace and luggage storage - allowing rooms to feel both intimate, organized and chic. fabric pops on a curvy seatback, complementing the midcentury art adorning the walls and the plush accent pillows. City Connection : Every room offers shimmering views, featuring a custom window seat that allows guests to immerse themselves in the magic of the city. Above the 15th floor, south-facing rooms offer picturesque views of the Empire State Building and 1 World Trade . On the north side, select rooms offer a sightline to Rockefeller Center's iconic Plaza experiences and beyond to Fifth Avenue .

: Every room offers shimmering views, featuring a custom window seat that allows guests to immerse themselves in the magic of the city. Above the 15th floor, south-facing rooms offer picturesque views of the and . On the north side, select rooms offer a sightline to Rockefeller Center's iconic Plaza experiences and beyond to . Suite Luxury: For guests who want to elevate their stay, the property features two expansive suites and nine rooms with outdoor terraces. Select suites offer connecting "lock-off" capabilities and pull-out couches for family or group flexibility.

RESTAURANTS & BARS

Hospitality titan Apicii operates four distinct destination concepts that form a diverse collection of dining and bar venues. Each restaurant and bar has its own distinct character, yet all remain seamlessly connected by the spirit of New York.

The Parlor: Now open. Serving as an all-day gathering place inspired by the neighborhood bars and cafés of Europe, this space transitions from morning espresso and pastries to evening cocktails for an ongoing, social atmosphere. The Parlor will also host the signature Kimpton social hour each evening. The Parlor is open daily 6:30 am - 11:00 pm.

Serving as an all-day gathering place inspired by the neighborhood bars and cafés of Europe, this space transitions from morning espresso and pastries to evening cocktails for an ongoing, social atmosphere. The Parlor will also host the signature Kimpton social hour each evening. The Parlor is open daily 6:30 am - 11:00 pm. Bar Rocco: Now open. From beloved James Beard Award-winning chef and author Rocco DiSpirito comes Bar Rocco, a destination Italian American brasserie, with its name serving a playful nod to both the chef and the restaurant's panoramic views of Rockefeller Plaza. DiSpirito has conceptualized a refined yet approachable Italian American brasserie, with a market-driven menu informed by his frequent visits to regional greenmarkets and long-standing relationships with local farmers and purveyors. The space balances sleek design with old-school charm, serving as a refined homage to classic Midtown institutions. Bar Rocco is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

From beloved James Beard Award-winning chef and author Rocco DiSpirito comes Bar Rocco, a destination Italian American brasserie, with its name serving a playful nod to both the chef and the restaurant's panoramic views of Rockefeller Plaza. DiSpirito has conceptualized a refined yet approachable Italian American brasserie, with a market-driven menu informed by his frequent visits to regional greenmarkets and long-standing relationships with local farmers and purveyors. The space balances sleek design with old-school charm, serving as a refined homage to classic Midtown institutions. Bar Rocco is open daily for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Amasa: Coming March 2026. Amasa is a Latin steakhouse that celebrates the region's bold culinary traditions, rich flavors, and attention to craftsmanship while delivering a dining experience filled with soulful hospitality, with a menu by Chef Christopher Loeffl. Bar Amasa is the restaurant's street-level cantina serving iconic Latin cocktails alongside inspired Mexican tacos.

Amasa is a Latin steakhouse that celebrates the region's bold culinary traditions, rich flavors, and attention to craftsmanship while delivering a dining experience filled with soulful hospitality, with a menu by Chef Christopher Loeffl. Bar Amasa is the restaurant's street-level cantina serving iconic Latin cocktails alongside inspired Mexican tacos. Jade Rabbit: Coming April 2026. Crowning the hotel is a rooftop Asian izakaya offering 360-degree Manhattan city views, including Rockefeller Center, Radio City, JP Morgan Building, and the Empire State Building, paired with inventive cocktails.

DESTINATION

Located at 32 West 48th Street, Kimpton Era is centrally situated for both work and play. From this central Midtown homebase, guests have easy, immediate access to the city's most sought-after landmarks and corporate headquarters. Whether it is grand sporting events or concerts, the powerful energy of Manhattan is at your footsteps.

Rooms at Kimpton Era Midtown New York start at $450 per night. For more information and to reserve your stay, please visit kimptonhotels.com/ERAMIDTOWN.

Images of Kimpton Era Midtown New York can be downloaded here. All images can be credited to Kimpton Era Midtown New York/Extell Development Company.

The term "Kimpton" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Kimpton Hotel & Restaurant Group, LLC, and/or IHG Hotels & Resorts.

About Extell Development Company

Extell Development, founded by Gary Barnett, is a nationally acclaimed developer of luxury residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and mixed-use properties in New York, Utah, and other premier markets. Working with world-class architects, Extell is recognized for sophisticated design, spacious layouts, and best-in-class service and amenities. Notable projects include Central Park Tower (the world's tallest residential tower), One57, the record-breaking glass tower with condominiums above Park Hyatt's five-star flagship hotel, One Manhattan Square, Brooklyn Point, W Hotel Times Square, InterContinental Boston, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, and Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, with a new Four Seasons Resort and Residences coming to Park City, UT.

About Kimpton

Kimpton, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' luxury and lifestyle portfolio, pioneered the concept of hotels combining sophisticated, playful design with a more human guest experience in the U.S. Founded in 1981, the San Francisco-born luxury lifestyle brand now operates more than 80 properties and over 100 restaurants, bars and lounges across urban locations, resort destinations and up-and-coming markets globally. From inspiring design and expansive experiences to forward-thinking flavors that feed the soul, Kimpton spaces act as vibrant hubs for sparking authentic human connections. Every detail is thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered so that guest experiences remain meaningful, unscripted and inspired. For more information, visit KimptonHotels.com.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts (tickers: LON:IHG for Ordinary Shares; NYSE:IHG for ADRs) is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good. With a family of 20 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes with over 145 million members, IHG has more than one million rooms and 6,800 open hotels in over 100 countries, and a development pipeline of over 2,300 properties.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 385,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Apicii

Apicii is a national hospitality group that has developed and operated a collection of acclaimed restaurants, bars, membership clubs and private event spaces across the country. Apicii is led by restaurateur Tom Dillon, who has an unparalleled 30-year track record in hospitality, having created, developed or operated leading global brands, including five of the 100 top-grossing restaurants in America. Dillon has operated venues that have been covered extensively in the press, including being awarded Best New Restaurant in America, as well as several Michelin-starred venues. For more information on Apicii, visit apicii.com.

About Inc Architecture & Design

INC is a New York–based interdisciplinary studio that works passionately at the intersection of architecture, interior, and object design, redefining design as a collaborative and cultural act. We nurture a communal studio culture where design becomes an act of care for both people and the planet. Beauty, sustainability, and cultural context are woven into every project, yielding environments that endure and contribute meaningfully to individual and collective life. Our practice fuses aesthetic empathy with environmental and social stewardship to create places of belonging that are as purposeful as they are joyful. Our work is structured around our core intentions of joy, utility, and craft, and supported by a proprietary information management platform and an investment in technological and material intelligence that enables agility and excellence across diverse project types. We engage in research-driven processes that are contextually specific and transparent, in the service of place-making not just for people, but with them.

